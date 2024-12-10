What's the next "calf kick"?

Much has been made about how the calf kick became popularized and changed MMA in the last 7 years or so.



So my question is this:



If you were to predict the next new trendy technique or strategy that every fighter will add to their repertoire, what would it be?



Doesn't have to be brand new technique, either. I mean calf kicks weren't new, they were just rarely used until they caught fire and everyone started using them.



Could be something we've seen before but it's just not used often, like Mark Hunt's atomic butt drop.