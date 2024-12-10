What's the next "calf kick"?

Much has been made about how the calf kick became popularized and changed MMA in the last 7 years or so.

So my question is this:

If you were to predict the next new trendy technique or strategy that every fighter will add to their repertoire, what would it be?

Doesn't have to be brand new technique, either. I mean calf kicks weren't new, they were just rarely used until they caught fire and everyone started using them.

Could be something we've seen before but it's just not used often, like Mark Hunt's atomic butt drop.
 
I'll go with the double bullet...
bullet double back.gif

or maybe Kai's concho...
kai-concho.gif
 
going off the last bunch of UFCs, just getting people to actually fight would be nice rather than them all just grabbing onto each other and being scared shitless all the time
 
giphy.webp
 
Astral projecting yourself inside the opponents leg and exploding it
 
Clavicle chop
 
