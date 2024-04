Hill is a great fighter,

but he would be greater if he had the discipline for an elite fighter diet

he would turn into a dominant champion with an elite disciplined focus



did you see his body at the weigh-in,

the guy could cut to 190 easy

this mean he does not have enough muscle for 205



if you go wand watch his fight against Texeira,

he was unable to finish Glover in the second and third round,

you can go and watch just rounds 2&3, because they were insane,

it was clearly Hill gassed out, unable to throw the few decisive kicks/punches to finish the job



and his body was worst in the Glover fight



the longer the fight, the higher the chance for Pereira who can go 5 rounds all in