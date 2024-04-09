Goatan is happy Hill called Adesanya for advice

Fengxian
A week ago Hill posted on his IG story a video call he did with Adesanya.
“He provided some great insight,” Hill told Kevin Iole about his pow-wow with Adesanya ahead of UFC 300. “We had a great conversation, he answered all my questions, and he was just an open book with anything I wanted to know about his experience. Being in there with Alex, he opened up and he shared [his experience] with me.”
Goatan isn't too worried with their collabs.
“Talking is a strategy a lot of times, and that’s what he’s doing,” Pereira told UFC.com. “I saw [Hill] was doing a video call with Adesanya. Honestly, it needed to be on video because if he goes over there to train with Adesanya, Adesanya is gonna kick his ass, break his leg, and he’s not gonna be able to fight, so I’m glad they did it over video.”
What a handsome chad Goatan. Only Shavkat Genghis Chad and Illia Prince of War Topuria can match his coolness.
Full article: https://www.mmamania.com/2024/4/8/2...-adesanya-ahead-ufc-300-alex-pereira-glad-mma
