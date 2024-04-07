As a Poatan fan - Hill knocks him out. Poatan should have ducked hill for a bigger fight like Izzy.

Leon Edwards
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2022
- Messages
- 471
- Reaction score
- 886
I am a huge Poatan fan but he struggles when the fights get messy. He has a habit of keeping his chin up in the air and moving straight back.
Hill is not the most skilled person but styles make fights. Hill has a long reach and if he can avoid the kicks and turn this fight into a war he will KO Alex.
Hill is a no name fighter and a very risky fight for Alex Alex should have sat out and waited for a payday against Izzy or move to HW.
Hill is not the most skilled person but styles make fights. Hill has a long reach and if he can avoid the kicks and turn this fight into a war he will KO Alex.
Hill is a no name fighter and a very risky fight for Alex Alex should have sat out and waited for a payday against Izzy or move to HW.