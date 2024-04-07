As a Poatan fan - Hill knocks him out. Poatan should have ducked hill for a bigger fight like Izzy.

I am a huge Poatan fan but he struggles when the fights get messy. He has a habit of keeping his chin up in the air and moving straight back.

Hill is not the most skilled person but styles make fights. Hill has a long reach and if he can avoid the kicks and turn this fight into a war he will KO Alex.

Hill is a no name fighter and a very risky fight for Alex Alex should have sat out and waited for a payday against Izzy or move to HW.
 
A “huge” fan doesn’t make this thread, son. And this is the second one almost exactly the same you’ve made in the last week.

A huge fan might express some concerns in a pre-existing thread. But a huge fan does NOT make this thread multiple times.

1712508232379.gif
 
I like Alex, but I hope Hill wins. Everyone shits on Hill but the guy can fight.

Plus if he wins the belt again, maybe he'll get those tattoos touched up. Not covered, just improved.


Also, correct me if I'm wrong but if Hill wins, he will be the 2-time LHW champ... so quite the no name fighter.
 
Alex should win but that’s his main down-fall

He has “tall-fighter syndrome”, where the fighter who is usually taller/longer than all his opponents tend to use that as way of defending shots coming in instead of keeping a proper guard with your limbs in place

Hill is a head-hunter too, although he lacks technicalities, he has a knack for reaching out touching chins with a shit-ton of success

65/35 % for Poatan and that a generous punchers chance for Hill
 
Some fan..... Predicting he gets fucked up..... SMH...
 
I think Hill will win a decision…

He will be too focused on defense and using his movement to actually throw anything hard, but he fights well off of his back-foot and should be able to get off quickly and avoid anything big from Pereira.
 
It’s amazing how everyone keeps pointing out that Pereira fights with his hands down and chin up in the air, moving straight back and can’t even grapple that well.

Somehow Pereira keeps winning championships and has gotten caught once when going full offense against a great striker.

Maybe… Maybe there’s more to it?! :eek:
 
Izzy ducked Alex for the 3rd MW fight, doubt he would fight him at LHW.

My guess is Dana made a deal with Alex, don't badmouth Izzy and you will get a relatively fast path to a LHW title match.
 
"Huge fan" but you want him to find a way to duck the guys you deem the most dangerous lol, huge fanboy maybe I guess. ;)

Much respect to Pereira for taking the toughest challenges regardless of the result.
 
This is a 50/50 fight IMO. Hill coming off an injury and layoff might play a part.
 
I am a huge Poatan fan but he struggles when the fights get messy. He has a habit of keeping his chin up in the air and moving straight back.

Hill is not the most skilled person but styles make fights. Hill has a long reach and if he can avoid the kicks and turn this fight into a war he will KO Alex.

Hill is a no name fighter and a very risky fight for Alex Alex should have sat out and waited for a payday against Izzy or move to HW.
Alex has zero head movement.
Stands stiff as a board.

Only time he moves his head is when he jabs down at body.
 
I am a HUGE Pereira fan and was even back in the Glory days.
I am very scared for Pereira going in, I think it's at least a 50/50 and Jamahal is being underrated HARD by everyone.
 
Hill is an attractive bet to be honest.

Alex should the fav but Hills a live dog. Just don’t know how that injury recovery went
 
I am a huge Poatan fan but he struggles when the fights get messy. He has a habit of keeping his chin up in the air and moving straight back.

Hill is not the most skilled person but styles make fights. Hill has a long reach and if he can avoid the kicks and turn this fight into a war he will KO Alex.

Hill is a no name fighter and a very risky fight for Alex Alex should have sat out and waited for a payday against Izzy or move to HW.
Hill has a 79 inch reach. Izzy, a far better striker, has an 80 inch reach.

Hill can make it messy because he is messy.

Poatan can get knocked out for sure. The people acting like it's the most likely result have no idea what they're talking about, but that's not gonna stop them from bragging if Poatan gets caught
 
Alex doesn't rely on his chin. He hand fights a lot and stays out of range. He has a weakness though. If you crowd him then he doesn't like it. Sometimes he throws really hard but if you can survive it then you can counter him. He throws mainly single shots.
 
