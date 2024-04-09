Why my heart says Hill and my brain says Poatan

My brain says pick Poatan because he’s the better polished striker and will probably destroy Hill if he can land the leg kicks. Also Hill is very sloppy with his punching and leaves his head out in the open for the taking.



For some reason though, my heart is telling me Hill will KO Alex. I think it’s because the guy is so reckless and yet has a great chin, he can afford to throw sloppy punches in close range whereas Alex doesn’t have the best chin.



Not saying Hill is some crazy KO artist with insane power like some of these sherdoggers in here, but I think he’s very effective because of his chin durability. He took some crazy shot from Santos and Glover and acted like nothing happened.



Definitely not how you’d teach someone to fight, but hey it works for now lol