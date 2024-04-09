Why my heart says Hill and my brain says Poatan

My brain says pick Poatan because he’s the better polished striker and will probably destroy Hill if he can land the leg kicks. Also Hill is very sloppy with his punching and leaves his head out in the open for the taking.

For some reason though, my heart is telling me Hill will KO Alex. I think it’s because the guy is so reckless and yet has a great chin, he can afford to throw sloppy punches in close range whereas Alex doesn’t have the best chin.

Not saying Hill is some crazy KO artist with insane power like some of these sherdoggers in here, but I think he’s very effective because of his chin durability. He took some crazy shot from Santos and Glover and acted like nothing happened.

Definitely not how you’d teach someone to fight, but hey it works for now lol
 
USA!USA! said:
I feel like people are underrating Hill - getting disrespect because of the layoff, his stupid comments, and his body

He is a good fighter

Having said that, I think its going to be a tough road for him against Poatan.
hill's the best that the division has to offer beyond anko and johnny walker on a random sunday. this is a great fight on paper. if poatan beats him,anko,and johnny walker, then they are virtually zero threats to poatan in this division for awhile.
 
Look like in da h8rdem eyez Jamahill finna add a 1-dimensional kickboxer to his resume needs to be tested by D1 Godzilla fam bro need to quit 🦆'n the real competition Poatan finna knock him out but if that ain't happen bro still teh sux

Heart ain't wrong fam. Jamahill is destiny. KO rd 3 don't listen to the 6ixdog h8rdem.

ja-rule-music-video-visual-album.jpg
#SuperStardom #andnew
 
USA!USA! said:
I feel like people are underrating Hill - getting disrespect because of the layoff, his stupid comments, and his body

He is a good fighter

Having said that, I think its going to be a tough road for him against Poatan.
It was harder than I expected to back one or the other on my Tap card, I do think it's a close one.

I don't think Jamahal is quite at the same level as Pereira, and his injuries made up my mind for me.

I think we're one and done in terms of rounds, or at least I hope so.
 
humdizzle said:
Its gonna be Poatan

who has Hill fought. I mean really think about it.
- 42 year old Glover to a decision. 42 !!
- Walker has no chin
- Santos knees are gone. he's 1-7 since 2019.

Dude just happened to get a call from dana and jumped into a favorable matchup.
There's A LOT of that, so I'm with you. But Hill has had (a few) great opportunities, taken them, and won when he had to, so good for him. He had a super easy road to champ imo, but that's not his fault.
 
I'm on the fence about it. I believe the way Hill handles Pereira's calf kicks will play a big role in determining how the fight turns out.
 
Who did it better?

giphy.gif


sean-strickland-alex-pereira-alex-pereira.gif
 
Yeah idk, I feel the opposite. Heart says Pereira and logic says Hill, I see it as Alex being older now... has proven to be hittable and maybe not so durable anymore. Hill on the other hand is younger, more durable and is hungry. This fight for me is 50/50 and I am going into it expecting Hill to lose until he lands a big counter and finishes Pereira...I hope I am wrong though as I love seeing Alex win.
 
