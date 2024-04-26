How close was Hill to KO'ing Pereira ?

Just noticed prior to Alex Pereira landing his kiss of death left hook on Jamahal Hill that Hill sent a straight powerful left that if Alex's right hand had not have deflected it would have landed on Alex's chin before Alex's punch landed. You can watch it on the usual site that I won't give a link to the site called u toob the name of the vid is



Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (cinematic)



it clearly shows Hill's shot being deflected , I slowed down the speed to 50% and it is still scary how fast Hill throws that straight left . Alex plays a dangerous game with his forward pressure and credit to him for winning but if they fought 10 times Hill would do at least ok .