How close was Hill to KO'ing Pereira ?

Kindjal

Kindjal

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 9, 2022
Messages
274
Reaction score
371
Just noticed prior to Alex Pereira landing his kiss of death left hook on Jamahal Hill that Hill sent a straight powerful left that if Alex's right hand had not have deflected it would have landed on Alex's chin before Alex's punch landed. You can watch it on the usual site that I won't give a link to the site called u toob the name of the vid is

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (cinematic)

it clearly shows Hill's shot being deflected , I slowed down the speed to 50% and it is still scary how fast Hill throws that straight left . Alex plays a dangerous game with his forward pressure and credit to him for winning but if they fought 10 times Hill would do at least ok .
 
Jamahill get 'em next time fam swear down trilogy incoming 🚫🧢🧢

Bro got slick counters like my yute Big Mac just little less power but still bro can buck 🗣️📠🚫🖨️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
UFC PunchStats (Pereira vs. Hill)
Replies
8
Views
362
IronGolem007
IronGolem007
IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
7K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Siver!
The Stat That Obliterates Jamahal Hill's "I Was Doing Okay" Narrative
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Rob Rain
Rob Rain
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
Fengxian
Goatan is happy Hill called Adesanya for advice
Replies
17
Views
585
Espresso
Espresso

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,039
Messages
55,463,377
Members
174,786
Latest member
JoyceOuthw

Share this page

Back
Top