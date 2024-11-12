  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies Hereditary (2018) or Halloween (1978) - Which is the better film?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,648
Reaction score
46,681
One is probably the best horror film in the last 10 years, the other has been a classic for decades.

Who takes it?



Hereditary (2018) - Summary:

When her mentally ill mother passes away, Annie (Toni Collette), her husband (Gabriel Byrne), son (Alex Wolff), and daughter (Milly Shapiro) all mourn her loss.

The family turn to different means to handle their grief, including Annie and her daughter both flirting with the supernatural.

They each begin to have disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional trauma that have been passed through the generations of their family.


Halloween (1978) - Summary:

The year is 1963, the night: Halloween. Police are called to 43 Lampkin Ln. only to discover that 15-year-old Judith Myers has been stabbed to death by her 6-year-old brother, Michael.

After being institutionalized for 15 years, Myers breaks out on the night before Halloween.

No one knows, nor wants to find out, what will happen on October 31st 1978, besides Myers' psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis. He knows Michael is coming back to Haddonfield, but by the time the town realizes it, it'll be too late for many people.





 
Halloween is THE GOAT. Cast, soundtrack, villain....all perfection. Hereditary is very good, albeit a little convoluted.
 
Halloween.

When I saw hereditary in the theater there had to been 10-12 people that broke and walked out for a bit when the mother breaks down.
 
Hereditary is great, but Halloween is better and also one of the most influential horror movies of all time. Iconic music too, idk, I don't think is fair to compare them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Braveheart vs. Saving Private Ryan - Which is the better film?
2
Replies
27
Views
369
Sobek
Sobek
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies 2001: A Space Odyssey or Interstellar - Which is the better film?
2
Replies
28
Views
563
RoastBeast
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,951
Messages
56,488,099
Members
175,245
Latest member
buxbunny

Share this page

Back
Top