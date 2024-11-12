One is probably the best horror film in the last 10 years, the other has been a classic for decades.



Who takes it?







Hereditary (2018) - Summary:



When her mentally ill mother passes away, Annie (Toni Collette), her husband (Gabriel Byrne), son (Alex Wolff), and daughter (Milly Shapiro) all mourn her loss.



The family turn to different means to handle their grief, including Annie and her daughter both flirting with the supernatural.



They each begin to have disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional trauma that have been passed through the generations of their family.





Halloween (1978) - Summary:



The year is 1963, the night: Halloween. Police are called to 43 Lampkin Ln. only to discover that 15-year-old Judith Myers has been stabbed to death by her 6-year-old brother, Michael.



After being institutionalized for 15 years, Myers breaks out on the night before Halloween.



No one knows, nor wants to find out, what will happen on October 31st 1978, besides Myers' psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis. He knows Michael is coming back to Haddonfield, but by the time the town realizes it, it'll be too late for many people.











