khamzat still has visa issues. he wouldnt have been able to fight in april regardless of ramadan. gonna call bullshit on this list.

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in December 2020 placed travel restrictions on anyone affiliated with the Akhmat MMA fight club. ever since the they did this khamzat has had visa issues. as of oct 2023 he still has a visa issue. the UFC just wouldnt offer someone who cant enter the US a championship fight in vegas. its just not gonna happen. they dont even have those strings to pull to make it happen. as long as Kadyrov keeps picking up khamzat in his private jet after every fight in UAE or dubai, he isnt getting a visa. those other names? sure i can see those 2 being offered the fight. but with khamzat on the list i find it to be not beleivable.