Three Muslims who won't fight during Ramadan, and Khamzat can't even get into the US anymore.
Belals been pretty open about his willingness to train and take fights during Ramadan, and has done so multiple times. So the pink goof will have to come up with something else
Well at least Belal can't say they are dissing him because he is Muslim. Pretty crazy that the UFC believes Shavkat is a bigger draw with Casuals. Belal should really make sure he is getting paid or he should go the Cory Anderson route and ask for his release and get paid in PF-ellator.
They are dissing him because he is Palestinan
There aren't any fighters with the last name Muhammad
