Media Helwani claims that the three fights Leon was offered for UFC 300 were against Khamzat, Islam and Shavkat

Wow.

You had to KNOW Belal was not one of the three. He would jump on that shit like right fucking now. Two of these guys literally went public with not training/fighting during Ramadan.

What does a person even say about this bullshit?
 
But I thought Khamzat kill e'erbody

jeff7b9 said:
<Y2JSmirk> Probably shouldn't even bother to ask a guy whose last name is Muhammed.
Click to expand...
Belals been pretty open about his willingness to train and take fights during Ramadan, and has done so multiple times. So the pink goof will have to come up with something else
 
jeff7b9 said:
<Y2JSmirk> Probably shouldn't even bother to ask a guy whose last name is Muhammed.
Click to expand...
Well at least Belal can't say they are dissing him because he is Muslim. Pretty crazy that the UFC believes Shavkat is a bigger draw with Casuals. Belal should really make sure he is getting paid or he should go the Cory Anderson route and ask for his release and get paid in PF-ellator.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Well at least Belal can't say they are dissing him because he is Muslim. Pretty crazy that the UFC believes Shavkat is a bigger draw with Casuals. Belal should really make sure he is getting paid or he should go the Cory Anderson route and ask for his release and get paid in PF-ellator.
Click to expand...

They are dissing him because he is Palestinan
 
Nous said:
They are dissing him because he is Palestinan
Click to expand...

Legit question, swear to god -

Do we think that Islam, Shavkat and Khamzat are pro-Israel?

Or just that they would be less inclined to say something, because they don't carry the flag and haven't raised their opinion before?

I could buy that for Shavkat and maybe Islam, but I don't see Khamzat being very controllable in his post fight interviews.
 
khamzat still has visa issues. he wouldnt have been able to fight in april regardless of ramadan. gonna call bullshit on this list.
The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in December 2020 placed travel restrictions on anyone affiliated with the Akhmat MMA fight club. ever since the they did this khamzat has had visa issues. as of oct 2023 he still has a visa issue. the UFC just wouldnt offer someone who cant enter the US a championship fight in vegas. its just not gonna happen. they dont even have those strings to pull to make it happen. as long as Kadyrov keeps picking up khamzat in his private jet after every fight in UAE or dubai, he isnt getting a visa. those other names? sure i can see those 2 being offered the fight. but with khamzat on the list i find it to be not beleivable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

killakillakilla
So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
545
Koya
Koya
Koya
Leon/Belal and Shavkat/Colby are the next fights to make
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
Koya
Koya
psg15
Possible UFC 300 Main Event
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Alacran
Alacran
Cooliox
  • Poll
With Dana's announcement for 297-299, it leaves few options for UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
138
Views
7K
Cooliox
Cooliox
S
Rumors I heard about 300 out of Vegas
Replies
16
Views
540
JohnMandick
JohnMandick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,961
Messages
55,113,004
Members
174,615
Latest member
Subline

Share this page

Back
Top