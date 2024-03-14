Black9
-Islam Makhachev says he was offered Leon Edwards but couldn't take it due to Ramadan UFC 300, wanted UFC to push it back 2 weeks he would take it
-Says Poirier is next cause he's the 'only one available" and wants to fight ASAP
-Says Chandler should Lose More so Mcgregor can be more confident
-Says Justin vs Max is a "useless fight for useless belt"
