Media Islam Makhachev Says He Was OFFERED Leon Edwards UFC 300 But Turned It Down - Says Poirier IS Next

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
351
Reaction score
1,902
-Islam Makhachev says he was offered Leon Edwards but couldn't take it due to Ramadan UFC 300, wanted UFC to push it back 2 weeks he would take it
-Says Poirier is next cause he's the 'only one available" and wants to fight ASAP
-Says Chandler should Lose More so Mcgregor can be more confident
-Says Justin vs Max is a "useless fight for useless belt"

 
Last edited:
LeBron said:
Gaethje fucked up by not waiting
Click to expand...

as did Holloway in the same fight lol

Max could've slid in for a FW title shot potentially

now they are both gonna take miles off their careers instead

something Max already done once for the worthless interim LW title they threw together vs Dustin
 
In November he says he won't fight until March. https://www.thescore.com/mma/news/2755240

Ramadan is March - April.

He needs time off after Ramadan.

Now in March he claims he wants a fight asap. He could have booked a fight in March, a few months ago. But he didn't.

I feel like this is a rinse-repeat every year. He and Khamzat keep saying they want to fight a lot, but keep not fighting a lot.
 
I really doubt he's willing to fight Edwards. Islam is about the same size as Colby and got finished by Adriano.
 
Pain4Pain said:
I really doubt he's willing to fight Edwards. Islam is about the same size as Colby and got finished by Adriano.
Click to expand...
This is a retarded take lol

He's said countless times he wants to move up and fight Leon.

Hard to do that when you're starving yourself for most of the day.
 
Black9 said:
Islam Makhachev says he was offered Leon Edwards but couldn't take it due to Ramadan
Says Poirier is next cause he's the 'only one available" and wants to fight ASAP

Click to expand...


Dana: Listen, I know you're not really eating in the lead up to 300, so how about moving up a weight class?

<Varys01><23>

Some of the fights that the UFC fighters have announced that they were offered leading up to UFC 300 are possibly the stupidest fights that could been offered...

They even tried to make Edwards vs Khamzat, FFS, Khamzat proved he cannot do 170 and nearly crippled a PPV because of it...

... and they still offered it.

Confirmed: they're stupid.
 
Charles should be next. Islam ducking him hardcore. Just let charles take out all the real contenders while Islam fights on FWs and sauciers.
 
Islam clearly tries to pick money fights. Ramadan is such a bullshit excuse since they eat massive meals twice a day anyway and call it "fasting".

That's a trend with fighters from this area. For how big they talk about taking on everyone and being fearless, they pull out more often than not and pick and choose more often than not.
 
Poirier? The guy who gets choked in title fights and is only one fight removed from being head kick KO'd?
 
Does Islam not realize the only reason he was offered Leon was cause they desperately needed a 300 main event.

Push it back two weeks LOL.
 
Morning Star said:
Poirier gets finished by Gaethje and Oliveira, but somehow gets to slide past both.
Click to expand...

Timing matters in this sport, he's a huge name and had a big time win. Justin should get the first offer but two months after 300 I doubt he accepts so its gonna go to Dustin.
 
Kevin Sorbo said:
lol yeah ok..he's definitely ducking the guy who he already destroyed /sarcasm
Click to expand...
Just like DC destroyed Stipe and Usman destroyed Leon? Charles has still stayed at the top and should be next. Dustin just got knocked the fuck out 1 fight prior. Beating some hype job shouldn't jump the line of deserving contenders. Islam rather fight some FWs and sauciers.
 
Yeah, we'll see what the Oliveira/Arman winner thinks. Hopefully no later than June!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Media Islam Makhachev unimpressed with Leon Edwards: "We have to change the champion"
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
6K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
killakillakilla
So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
GSPenn1991
G
big franklin
News Paul Felder schools Islam and Leon: "Stay in your freaking divisions" (he spitting facts)
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
5K
welcometohavoc
welcometohavoc
RockyLockridge
UFC 300: Edwards vs Masvidal?
Replies
16
Views
757
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Vairloff
Gamrot has fight sheduled, big fight he says, who can it be?
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
MigitAs
MigitAs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,962
Messages
55,247,723
Members
174,704
Latest member
Rob Rain

Share this page

Back
Top