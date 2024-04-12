



- Again, I don't wanna open the curtain too much, but Khamzat has spoken about this publically so I'll use him as the source.That fight is what they were working on.

For whatever reason it couldn't come, he said Ramadan and the weight. Because it would be at 170 lbs for the title. I loved that fight, love it. I mean, they have to fight

whether Leon goes up to 185 or whatever. I mean, they have to fight. Leon very much favors his chances against him so that fight must happen at some stage. So we

loved it, and I think that's a great fight to give Leon. A level of recognition. Khamzat has got all the hype and an incredible record.



- I don't want to pile on Belal Muhammad, I don't know him but he seems like a decent enough guy. But it doesn't suprise me (that the UFC didn't try to get him in vs Leon).

I mean, Belal and Leon is not the marquee fight you'd want for this event, if I can say that respectfully. I mean, when you're the champ you fight the next guy up. There's

certainly no "I'm not fighting Belal for any reason" right, perhaps financially there's better options. You know, Belal's entitled to his opinion and to promote a fight, but of course

there's no hesitation on Leon's part.



- I also think Islam would be great. I think the big fights, you know, the Khamzat fight and the Islam fight are big fights for Leon. Those ones draw a lot of interest for sure,

outside of existing fights in his own weight class. Hopefully we can see him back for July.