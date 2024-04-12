Media Leon's manager: Leon and Khamzat must fight, Islam would be a great option too

Unheralded Truth

- Again, I don't wanna open the curtain too much, but Khamzat has spoken about this publically so I'll use him as the source.That fight is what they were working on.
For whatever reason it couldn't come, he said Ramadan and the weight. Because it would be at 170 lbs for the title. I loved that fight, love it. I mean, they have to fight
whether Leon goes up to 185 or whatever. I mean, they have to fight. Leon very much favors his chances against him so that fight must happen at some stage. So we
loved it, and I think that's a great fight to give Leon. A level of recognition. Khamzat has got all the hype and an incredible record.

- I don't want to pile on Belal Muhammad, I don't know him but he seems like a decent enough guy. But it doesn't suprise me (that the UFC didn't try to get him in vs Leon).
I mean, Belal and Leon is not the marquee fight you'd want for this event, if I can say that respectfully. I mean, when you're the champ you fight the next guy up. There's
certainly no "I'm not fighting Belal for any reason" right, perhaps financially there's better options. You know, Belal's entitled to his opinion and to promote a fight, but of course
there's no hesitation on Leon's part.

- I also think Islam would be great. I think the big fights, you know, the Khamzat fight and the Islam fight are big fights for Leon. Those ones draw a lot of interest for sure,
outside of existing fights in his own weight class. Hopefully we can see him back for July.
 
Damn, they must see Khamzat as easy prey. Khamzat's done so much damage to his fighter cred and he hasn't even lost a fight. That's talent.
 
belala has been inactive for 11 months now. i suspect the ufc will strip his ranking to get out of giving a title shot.

while belal rightfully based on what he has done should get the next title shot, the ufc has belal currently behind shavkat, garry, and mvp.

the only fight the ufc will probably give belal is colby or jdm
 
I mean Khamzat beat half of Leon's title opponents. Makes sense.
 
Belal Muhammad GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
 
don't ask said:
Damn, they must see Khamzat as easy prey. Khamzat's done so much damage to his fighter cred and he hasn't even lost a fight. That's talent.
Click to expand...
Or maybe he doesn't want Khamzat to stay at MW and fight his ex-boyfriend?
4f1ab-16860871899174-1920.jpg
 
Poor Belal.

I think Leon gets Belal out of the way in Manchester and then moves on to bigger things at the end of the year though.

Said for years that Edwards beats Khamzat and it seems he and his camp see things the same way.
 
Koala said:
Or maybe he doesn't want Khamzat to stay at MW and fight his ex-boyfriend?
4f1ab-16860871899174-1920.jpg
Click to expand...

Did you read the OP? He says Leon is willing to go up to MW to fight Khamzat.
 
Luthien said:
That's the plan. Until then I have to suffer the likes of you being aggressive against anyone not promoting Belal like the second coming. It is getting tiresome.
Click to expand...
Life isn't fair but a certain satisfaction is felt that I cause you suffering :cool:
 
