Has Ilia had the most drastic striking improvement in MMA history?

For first 5 years of Ilia's career he had 0 KO wins. ZERO. All 7/7 wins submission.



If you look up Ilia from that time period when people had articles on prospect watch and stuff like that it ALWAYS talks about his grappling and how good of a wrestler and submission grappler he is. His striking is rarely mentioned. Watch his pre UFC fights his last fight before he was signed he had his first KO but all his fights before that showed a grappler.... He was even dropped by a head kick pre UFCand then we saw Jai do the same.



For the past 5 years of Ilia's career he has had 6 KO wins. 6/9 wins by KO and he almost KOd Emmett too gave him a horrific beating and dropped him many times. Dropped Bryce too before choking him. He has dropped everyone he fought in UFC actually besides Zalal. Then to cap it off he KOs 2 of the best strikers in MMA history B2B including cracking the iron chin of one of the GOAT chins on the weekend.



From 0 KOs his first 5 years in MMA. To 6/9 wins by KO his last 5 years in MMA.



Has there ever been a more drastic striking improvement? Watch Ilia's fights from 2015-18.... Then watch Ilia from the last 2 years. It does not look like the same fighter at all it's insane. For other great fighters you see they add stuff to their game, make big improvements but there are signs of what's to come, honing it.... Ilia has just completely changed as a fighter and striker. Never seen anything like this.