Has Ilia had the most drastic striking improvement in MMA history?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,489
Reaction score
48,533
For first 5 years of Ilia's career he had 0 KO wins. ZERO. All 7/7 wins submission.

If you look up Ilia from that time period when people had articles on prospect watch and stuff like that it ALWAYS talks about his grappling and how good of a wrestler and submission grappler he is. His striking is rarely mentioned. Watch his pre UFC fights his last fight before he was signed he had his first KO but all his fights before that showed a grappler.... He was even dropped by a head kick pre UFCand then we saw Jai do the same.

For the past 5 years of Ilia's career he has had 6 KO wins. 6/9 wins by KO and he almost KOd Emmett too gave him a horrific beating and dropped him many times. Dropped Bryce too before choking him. He has dropped everyone he fought in UFC actually besides Zalal. Then to cap it off he KOs 2 of the best strikers in MMA history B2B including cracking the iron chin of one of the GOAT chins on the weekend.

From 0 KOs his first 5 years in MMA. To 6/9 wins by KO his last 5 years in MMA.

Has there ever been a more drastic striking improvement? Watch Ilia's fights from 2015-18.... Then watch Ilia from the last 2 years. It does not look like the same fighter at all it's insane. For other great fighters you see they add stuff to their game, make big improvements but there are signs of what's to come, honing it.... Ilia has just completely changed as a fighter and striker. Never seen anything like this.
 
Last edited:
Honestly, I think it's just the case of him not having to use it. I'm sure his boxing has improved since his early fights, but he was so dominant with his wrestling and BJJ that he didn't need to use it. He's shown that in his fights against guys like Hall and Mitchell where he used his striking but also had no reservations about going to the ground with either man, and beat the shit out of both of them.
 
He's the most complete fighter we have ever seen, just needs more time to show this, but some of the fight hyping stuff he does is corny. Honestly think he would be able to build a huge fan base just being himself, but maybe the preflight hype stuff is part of his personality too.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Werdum tops him IMHO. Werdum literally used to throw slaps and just pull guard repeatedly and then he flying knee KO'd Mark Hunt. He was a completely different fighter in the later years
Click to expand...

Werdum had a standing KO with a punch in his 5h pro fight and he even dropped Gonzaga twice on the feet in his 4th pro fight





in the Gonzaga vid he even attempted and landed similar knee counters to the one he got Hunt with

Yeah his technique wasn't great and Hafael Cordeiro really honed his striking and clinch and knees especially later but you can see signs of striking potential early. Not at all like Ilia there was nothing from Ilia's first 5 years in MMA resembling anything in the striking we've seen from him the last years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Ilia has knocked down and/or KOd everyone he fought in UFC besides 1 week short notice debut VS Zalal, is his power P4P GOAT level?
Replies
6
Views
137
TheBulge
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,842
Messages
56,414,968
Members
175,207
Latest member
themmadungeon

Share this page

Back
Top