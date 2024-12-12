Media Ilia Topuria's coach confirms he is done at 145lbs, wants Charles Oliveira in May

YouTube chapters below

0:00 Intro
0:31 Are the rumours about Ilia being done with 145 true?
1:23 When this was decided
2:46 Weight cut being rough on Ilia
3:39 Will Ilia vacate the belt?
4:22 No plans on fighting Alex Volkanovski at 145
5:00 How the fight with Charles looks
5:44 How Ilia wins
6:20 Dustin Poirier instead?
7:20 Ilia's boxing vs Dustin's boxing
8:41 Thoughts on Islam Makhachev's comments
9:52 Arman or Islam?
10:16 Still wanting the sub win over Islam
11:02 May return?
13:36 What did the UFC say about all this?
14:16 Does Lopes fight Volko for the interim belt
15:06 THANK YOU MANSCAPED, SAILY, NORDVPN
18:30 WAR MMA FC UPDATES
 
Click to expand...


So he is avoiding this undefeated to degree decision maker but not so bad fighter?

I don't how you run from a division when the no. 1 contender record is this good unless you don't think you can cut the weight any longer.





edit.

2:46 Weight cut being rough on Ilia

Makes sense.
 
What a duck.

Still, we can't really blame these guys. It's a business. They will generally look for the higher profile easier fights they can get.

Everyone knows Charles' chin is not his best asset, to say the least, and he won't try to wrestle for the most part (and if he does, he doesn't have much for guys with great TDD defense).
 
potatoReloaded said:
What a duck.

Still, we can't really blame these guys. It's a business. They will generally look for the higher profile easier fights they can get.

Everyone knows Charles' chin is not his best asset, to say the least, and he won't try to wrestle for the most part (and if he does, he doesn't have much for guys with great TDD defense).
Click to expand...
If Poirier, Chandler and Gaethje couldn't get Charles out of there, Topuria certainly won't....

That being said, Poirier vs Topuria would be excellent to watch.
 
DoubleTrouble said:
If Poirier, Chandler and Gaethje couldn't get Charles out of there, Topuria certainly won't....

That being said, Poirier vs Topuria would be excellent to watch.
Click to expand...
All 3 came close to getting Charles out of there. I wouldn't totally rule it out. People were saying Ilia wasn't gonna get Max out of there either.
 
Looks like it's time for some, ooooooo Paddy the Baaaaaaaaaddie
 
DoubleTrouble said:
If Poirier, Chandler and Gaethje couldn't get Charles out of there, Topuria certainly won't....

That being said, Poirier vs Topuria would be excellent to watch.
Click to expand...
All of them kinda sloppy brawler types that took a lot of punishment and are the end of their careers.
Don't get me wrong, Charles can totally murk Ilia. But Ilia is more of a precision killer and he's in his prime (so far).
 
I don't see any problem with it as long as he relinquishes the belt
 
DoubleTrouble said:
If Poirier, Chandler and Gaethje couldn't get Charles out of there, Topuria certainly won't....

That being said, Poirier vs Topuria would be excellent to watch.
Click to expand...

Domitian said:
All 3 came close to getting Charles out of there. I wouldn't totally rule it out. People were saying Ilia wasn't gonna get Max out of there either.
Click to expand...

Yeah I could see Topuria cracking Oliveira & putting him down, like Islam he's not going to be afraid to go down to the mat with Oliveira the way Poirier & Gaethje especially were.

Topuria will be favored if that fight happens no doubt.
 
He will end up like Conor minus the LW title
 
he got one title defense and he is done in featherweight wtf
There is more glory to beat Evloev than Oliveira who is not even champ not even number one contender in lightweight
 
He said he wants to be done fighting by 30 and this makes me think he’s serious. I honestly cool with him moving up as long as he relinquishes the featherweight title
 
He's obviously very talented and can crack with anyone but I don't know if his frame will translate to LW. That speed advantage might be nullified by the size.
 
Sad to hear. He should have fought Volk and Evloev in 2025 to cement his status, but if the weight cut is an issue, I can understand that. At least we get a top young guy at LW.
 
Domitian said:
All 3 came close to getting Charles out of there. I wouldn't totally rule it out. People were saying Ilia wasn't gonna get Max out of there either.
Click to expand...

Yes and all are great finishers when they smell blood too but couldn't get it done when they had him hurt. I personally don't see a LW doing that to this version of Oliveira.

Max was clearly weight drained against Ilia....at 155 I think he'd beat him.
 
potatoReloaded said:
What a duck.

Still, we can't really blame these guys. It's a business. They will generally look for the higher profile easier fights they can get.

Everyone knows Charles' chin is not his best asset, to say the least, and he won't try to wrestle for the most part (and if he does, he doesn't have much for guys with great TDD defense).
Click to expand...
you are sleeping in Charles takedown ability. H was able to take down many great guys. Takedown Chandler every round and Mitchell put ilia on the ground.

It would be a great fight, but i am fan of those too guys so i hope they don´t make this haha
 
DoubleTrouble said:
Max was clearly weight drained against Ilia....at 155 I think he'd beat him.
Click to expand...

"Weight drained" Lol Max had beaten every other featherweight he fought in the 10 years prior aside from Volkanovski until he ran into Topuria. He had 6+ months to adjust back down to FW after UFC 300, Max didn't make any complaints or excuses and neither should his fans.
 
