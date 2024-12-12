svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 18,039
- Reaction score
- 70,047
YouTube chapters below
0:00 Intro
0:31 Are the rumours about Ilia being done with 145 true?
1:23 When this was decided
2:46 Weight cut being rough on Ilia
3:39 Will Ilia vacate the belt?
4:22 No plans on fighting Alex Volkanovski at 145
5:00 How the fight with Charles looks
5:44 How Ilia wins
6:20 Dustin Poirier instead?
7:20 Ilia's boxing vs Dustin's boxing
8:41 Thoughts on Islam Makhachev's comments
9:52 Arman or Islam?
10:16 Still wanting the sub win over Islam
11:02 May return?
13:36 What did the UFC say about all this?
14:16 Does Lopes fight Volko for the interim belt
15:06 THANK YOU MANSCAPED, SAILY, NORDVPN
18:30 WAR MMA FC UPDATES