Ilia has raised the bar for wrestlers

Ilia has wrestling and grappling credentials, but has mastered boxing to knock out great fighters. There ain't no wrestler putting himself in harm's way against Josh Emmett for almost 5 rds. Wrestlers should take a page from Ilia's playbook lest they want to be like Grant Dawson who has to take the long road to meaningful fights and has to use cringey lines about his wife for people to want to see him fight
 
