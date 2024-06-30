Has Alex surpassed DC?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
They're both kinda similar. Both started late. Both became champions quickly. Both became double champions. DC had three title defenses at LHW and Alex has two. DC defended both belts while Alex couldn't defend the middleweight title.
Do you think he has surpassed DC? If not, is he close to?
For the record, Prime DC smashes Alex. This is purely accomplishments wise.
