Has Alex surpassed DC?

They're both kinda similar. Both started late. Both became champions quickly. Both became double champions. DC had three title defenses at LHW and Alex has two. DC defended both belts while Alex couldn't defend the middleweight title.
Do you think he has surpassed DC? If not, is he close to?
For the record, Prime DC smashes Alex. This is purely accomplishments wise.
 
Fuck no. DC beat Stipe, Barnett, Mir, Rumble, Big Foot, Hendo, Anderson, and Derrick.
He only lost to the UFC HW Goat, Stipe, and the LHW Goat, Jones.

Poatan beat Hill, Izzy, Strickland, Jiri and Jan.
Poatan lost to Izzy and some brazilian plumber.
 
filthybliss said:
Fuck no. DC beat Stipe, Barnett, Mir, Rumble, Big Foot, Hendo, Anderson, and Derrick.
He only lost to the UFC HW Goat, Stipe, and the LHW Goat, Jones.

Poatan beat Hill, Izzy, Strickland, Jiri and Jan.
Poatan lost to Izzy and some brazilian plumber.
That's fair. The Strickland win has aged incredibly well and his win over Izzy is pretty high level too.
Do you think it's possible tho?
 
DC nearly got murdered by both Rumble and Gus, but survived. His win over Gus was controversial. He was not cleanly beating his peers.

Jon is a cheater and deplorable human, but he comfortably beat DC in their first match, and in a rematch legit beat him to sleep.

There is no point in time DC was the best LHW or HW, just a top fighter with weight problems, willingness to eye poke, cheat on the scale and good timing.

I think history will remember Poatan as something legit one of a kind.
 
TerraRayzing said:
That's fair. The Strickland win has aged incredibly well and his win over Izzy is pretty high level too.
Do you think it's possible tho?
I mean he's 36 and seems to be in his prime, it is definetely possible. It just feels like DC's era had more killers and diverse style types.

All that is left for Poatan in LHW is Anko, rematch with Jan and maybe Rountree? I am not sure how much stock to put into those wins since I'd probably consider practically everyone that I listed apart from Jan would be a step below the guys that I mentioned for DC.

That being said, if Poatan makes the jump to HW and topples Tom. I don't think I can say DC is better than him because on paper, triple weight class champ status is something that has never been accomplished before in the UFC.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
DC fought in the greatest era of LHW ever. Poatan fights in the weakest era of LHW in 20 years.

Imagine having to explain this.
Cummins, Hendo, Gus, AJx2 and Volkan. Lost to Jones. Second fight a no contest.
Jan, Hill, Jiri x2. All former champions.
Is that really one sided as you think?
 
rjmbrd said:
DC nearly got murdered by both Rumble and Gus, but survived. His win over Gus was controversial. He was not cleanly beating his peers.

Jon is a cheater and deplorable human, but he comfortably beat DC in their first match, and in a rematch legit beat him to sleep.

There is no point in time DC was the best LHW or HW, just a top fighter with weight problems, willingness to eye poke, cheat on the scale and good timing.

I think history will remember Poatan as something legit one of a kind.
This is such a bad take. DC knocked out Stipe cold. How would he not be the best HW in the world then? He choked out Rumble 2x....how is that barely surviving when you beat the guy by finishing him. He beat monsters like Big Foot, Mir and Barnett. He is literally the same height as O'malley clobbering some of the scariest men on the planet....let that sink in for a moment

Don't let DC's awful commentary completely hinder your opinion on the guy's mma career.
 
