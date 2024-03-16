Waterson has always seemed to have issues with grapplers and Robertson has been strong at flyweight so there’s the chance for a quick sub after some BJJ dominance.

But Robertson also struggles with quick strikers like she did against Ricci.



I don’t think Waterson is physical enough to stop the wrestling for all 3 rounds but this might be really ugly for Robertson with side kicks hitting her at will until she finally cuts range.



Robertson by 2nd round sub