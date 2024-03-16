News Gillian Robertson vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC 302 on June 1st

Who wins?

  • Gillian

    Votes: 13 81.3%

  • Michelle

    Votes: 3 18.8%
  • Total voters
    16
Be weary young Sherbros..

there-are-people-who-believe-this-v0-mjwtggrj8tf91.jpg
 
Waterson has always seemed to have issues with grapplers and Robertson has been strong at flyweight so there’s the chance for a quick sub after some BJJ dominance.
But Robertson also struggles with quick strikers like she did against Ricci.

I don’t think Waterson is physical enough to stop the wrestling for all 3 rounds but this might be really ugly for Robertson with side kicks hitting her at will until she finally cuts range.

Robertson by 2nd round sub
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Strickland vs Du Plessis
Replies
6
Views
380
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
Your Account
What do you think , Stipe vs Jones not before UFC 302 ?
Replies
14
Views
338
Tweak896
Tweak896
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
359
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,084
Messages
55,254,909
Members
174,708
Latest member
harryrobbo1

Share this page

Back
Top