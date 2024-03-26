News Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez vs Roman Dolidze set for UFC 302

LINK: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/3/...al&utm_content=mmafighting&utm_source=twitter

GJkPtvPXkAAJS9s


 
Should be a war.
Dolidze is slow as hell. He had Jack Hermanson looking like Izzy against him but the thing we've been seeing is Dolidze is INSANELY strong for MW and turns people into jello with that strength once he gets a hold of them and he doesn't seem to drop off in skills the later a fight goes which is a good sign here.

Fluffy is a mad man who seems willing to fight anywhere as long as it involves cardio but this fight feels like no matter how he decides to press it'll be dangerous like poor Hawes found out. This a great test because I think just out hustling Dolidze isn't a "safe" option compared to pressing quicker guys like Edmen and Kopylov.



I'm torn here. Dolidze has looked extremely flat footed in his last 3 fights and if Fluffy is smart he could probably stick and move with high volume here..... but the odds of Fluffy getting too deep into a scramble for his own good feel high too.

I'll lean Fluffy but this one should be fun.
 
Think Fluffy wins easily, Dolidze is a plodder
 
Holy fuck, this is guaranteed violence. I've got Fluffy just cos, but honestly this could go either way.
 
StonedLemur said:
Fluffy has a better bag of skills, and his gas tank takes him over the top I'm thinking sir.
Yeah, I'm thinking if Dolidze gets him it's early. He's sloppy as hell, but he's powerful and he has nasty subs. I just want to see it, these dudes are all gas.
 
drbolony said:
Yeah, I'm thinking if Dolidze gets him it's early. He's sloppy as hell, but he's powerful and he has nasty subs. I just want to see it, these dudes are all gas.
Yeah this is a JBG fight for sure.
I think that Fluffy is smarter than he looks, and has the gas tank to go all the way without much issues.
 
It'll be interesting I think, Dolidze is really good at scrambling and leglock entries and Fluffy is going to grapple with him.
 
