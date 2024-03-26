KOPPE
△
@red
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 7,811
- Reaction score
- 16,886
Great fight.
I’m leaning towards Fluffy by finish r2
I’m going end of round 1Great fight.
I’m leaning towards Fluffy by finish r2
Fluffy has a better bag of skills, and his gas tank takes him over the top I'm thinking sir.Holy fuck, this is garunterf violence. I've got Fluffy just cos, but honestly this could go either way.
Yeah, I'm thinking if Dolidze gets him it's early. He's sloppy as hell, but he's powerful and he has nasty subs. I just want to see it, these dudes are all gas.Fluffy has a better bag of skills, and his gas tank takes him over the top I'm thinking sir.
Yeah, I'm thinking if Dolidze gets him it's early. He's sloppy as hell, but he's powerful and he has nasty subs. I just want to see it, these dudes are all gas.
It'll be interesting I think, Dolidze is really good at scrambling and leglock entries and Fluffy is going to grapple with him.
So who ya think takes it sir?
My initial thought is Fluffy but I'd have to think about it before locking a prediction in.