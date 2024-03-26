Should be a war.

Dolidze is slow as hell. He had Jack Hermanson looking like Izzy against him but the thing we've been seeing is Dolidze is INSANELY strong for MW and turns people into jello with that strength once he gets a hold of them and he doesn't seem to drop off in skills the later a fight goes which is a good sign here.



Fluffy is a mad man who seems willing to fight anywhere as long as it involves cardio but this fight feels like no matter how he decides to press it'll be dangerous like poor Hawes found out. This a great test because I think just out hustling Dolidze isn't a "safe" option compared to pressing quicker guys like Edmen and Kopylov.







I'm torn here. Dolidze has looked extremely flat footed in his last 3 fights and if Fluffy is smart he could probably stick and move with high volume here..... but the odds of Fluffy getting too deep into a scramble for his own good feel high too.



I'll lean Fluffy but this one should be fun.