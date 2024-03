What's your prediction for UFC 302 Main-Card?

DjolexMTL said: That comain would be rough lol



WW and MW could be options too for the main.. something like Edwards/Shavkat or DDP/Izzy.



Could also see them do Aspinal/Gane if theyrun out of ideas and they don't feel like waiting for the Paris card in september Click to expand...

Yeah its not great, but Volkov is coming off a a co-main so it is what it is lol.Depends on if the UK card is a FN or 304. If it's a FN I think Aspinall could be in play. I doubt they use Apsinall for anything other than ppv. Paris card will probably be St Denis vs RDA or maybe Gane vs Pavlovich. I think Blaydes is next for Tom.Only 3 actual Champs are currently booked so they do have options. Islam & Poirer have both expressed interest in June so I feel like it's the top choice, along with Leon/Belal. Both divisions need to get moving at the top.