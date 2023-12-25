International Germany wants to send immigrants to 3rd world countries

3244.jpg



Germany’s opposition conservatives are seeking to win back voters with a sweeping change to the country’s immigration and asylum policy, including plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Jens Spahn, a leading member of the Christian Democrats (CDU), said at the weekend that his party was in favour of the transportation of future refugees to third countries for processing of asylum applications such Ghana and Rwanda in Africa, or to non-EU European countries such as Moldova and Georgia.
“If we did this and kept it up consequently for four, six, eight weeks, we would see the numbers [claiming asylum] reduce dramatically,” said Spahn, who is vice parliamentary leader of the CDU.
Spahn called third countries “safe harbours” that “would fulfil the terms and conditions of the UN refugee convention”.

Countries such as Morocco and Senegal have also been put forward as possible third-party countries.

The remarks suggest the concept of the UK’s Rwanda policy is gaining traction internationally. The Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has proposed sending asylum seekers to Albania.
Austria has also expressed its interest in such a scheme.

<6>
Would not help the "shipped pawns", German citizens helped slightly.
 
The AFD is gaining a lot of ground in Germany so the CDU is making a tactical retreat to make sure the frog doesn't start to climb out of the pan before it's cooked.

As the party that is politically closest to the AfD, this situation has had dramatic consequences for the conservatives. While they had proclaimed the goal of halving support for the AfD, the far-right party has instead nearly doubled its electorate since the last federal election in 2021, polling at around 20 percent nationwide — the CDU currently stands at 30 percent at best.
 
