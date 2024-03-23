Law Irish court issues ruling that Britain is not a safe country

Logic being that the UK can't be considered a safe country to return immigrants if their Rwanda policy puts those immigrants at having to be referred to a third party country, one which some might question the safety of.


Irish court rules Britain is not a safe country for asylum seekers

The decision by Judge Siobhán Phelan related to Irish ministers' 2020 decision to designate the UK as a 'safe third country' under the country's International Protection Act.
I believe this is due to Rishi's idea of sending all new illegal immigrants to Rwanda regardless of their country of origin. The argument stems from is Rwanda a safe place or not. It's pretty much the threat of if you come to UK illegally then we will send you to a shithole worse than where you came from. I am not really privy to how Rwanda is nowadays but I am working on the assumption that it still practices forced labor and some sort of slavery.
 
