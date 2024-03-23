PBAC
Logic being that the UK can't be considered a safe country to return immigrants if their Rwanda policy puts those immigrants at having to be referred to a third party country, one which some might question the safety of.
Irish court rules Britain is not a safe country for asylum seekers
The decision by Judge Siobhán Phelan related to Irish ministers' 2020 decision to designate the UK as a 'safe third country' under the country's International Protection Act.
