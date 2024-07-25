PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 72 'Kongsuk vs. Ouraghi', 7/26 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

ouC7p2F.jpeg


The world’s largest martial arts organization is finishing the month with 12 more exciting Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 72 goes down live in Asia primetime on July 26 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, and the show features a hungry pack of international rising stars on the hunt for a lucrative US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

In the headline attraction, two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongsuk Fairtex battles French-Algerian striker Joachim “Pantera” Ouraghi in an intense flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Also, the card features the highly anticipated returns of former ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Alex Roberts, former WMC Muay Thai World Champion Beybulat Isaev, and English phenom Freddie Haggerty, the younger brother of reigning two-sport ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Plus, Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Thongsiam Lukjaoporongtom makes his promotional debut and looks to carve out a lasting impression.

THE LINEUP

135: Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Joachim Ouraghi (MT)
126: Theptaksin Sor Sornsing vs. Jelte Blommaert (MT)
142: Thongsiam Lukjaoporongtom vs. Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi (MT)
118: Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit vs. Methee Sor Sor Toipadriew (MT)
122: Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Lookkwan Sujeebameekiew (MT)
128: Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs. Muanglao Kiattongyot (MT)
225: Alex Roberts vs. Beybulat Isaev (MT)
125: Freddie Haggerty vs. Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang (MT)
122: Majid Karimi vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (MT)
128: Akif Guluzada vs. Haruto Yasumoto (KB)
170: Will Drewitt vs. Sumit Bhyan (MMA)
170: Banpot Lertthaisong vs. Craig Hutchison (SG)
 
Rarely do you see a triangle attempt reversed into a inverted triangle attempt
 
Double Champs little brother up next... and getting a true tough fight.
 
2-3 wins and Haggerty is in the Friday Fights Main Event against a huge name... definitely bound for ONE on Prime.
 
Haggerty broke him in half... dude looks like he lost control of his lower half
 
