PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 71 'Songchainoi vs. Rak ll', 7/19 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

GSx3kvn-XAAABUXI.jpg


The world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this weekend with a dozen more explosive Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

ONE Friday Fights 71 goes down live in Asia primetime at the historic arena on July 19, and a US$100,000 contract could be awarded to one of the rising young stars competing at the show.

In the main event, heated rivals Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rak Erawan run it back in a 116-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

Songchainoi has remained undefeated since joining the promotion, earning six victories including a big win over his old foe. But Rak, a former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion, is eager to get some redemption and even the score at his stomping grounds.

The rest of the 12-bout spectacle promises just as many thrills. Superball Wankhongohm MBK looks to build upon his three-fight winning streak, Russian dynamo Assadulah Imangazaliev puts his undefeated record on the line, and Ongbak Fairtex, the stablemate of ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex, makes his debut.

THE LINEUP

116: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Rak Erawan (MT)
128: Petlampun Muadablampang vs. Silangern Lanna Waterside (MT)
127: Chartpayak Saksatoon vs. Pornsanae Sor Phumipat (MT)
115: Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Chokdee Maxjandee (MT)
126: Padejsuk Looksuan vs. Pettaweesak Sangmorakot (MT)
113: Rifdean Masdor vs. Petaek Sitbigjasskonrakpathum (MT)
142: Superball Wankhongohm MBK vs. Ilyas Musaev (MT)
145: Ongbak Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (MT)
133: Petmuangsri Wankhongohm MBK vs. Assadulah Imangazaliev (MT)
124: Timur Chuikov vs. Issei Yonaha (MT)
155: Nachin Sat vs. Ivan Bondarchuk (MMA)
125: Faine Mesquita vs. Yuka Okutomi (MMA)

Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 71 ‘Songchainoi vs. Rak II’

Sherdog will have a free live stream and video-on-demand of ONE Friday Fights 71 at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 19.
It is crazy how Thais give up a lot of weight when they fight foreigners.
 
