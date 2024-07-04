  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 69 'Kulabdam vs. Nabil', 7/5 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

vZ3LUA0.jpeg


The world’s largest martial arts organization is kicking off July with another fantastic 12-bout spectacle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 69 goes down live at the historic arena on July 5, and nearly two dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing stars will vie for a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai looks to send two-division WBC Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane careening off victory road. Kulabdam is as destructive as they come, with punches capable of leaving craters in his foes. Anane, however, is a young, lanky fighter who recently ripped through two of the sport’s most beloved veterans.

Also, former ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Pongsiri PK Saenchai tests his indestructible chin against Lethwei knockout artist Soe Lin Oo. Plus, Road to ONE: Thailand winner Celest Hansen looks to put Australia on the map when she battles Japan’s Masami, and Uzbekistan’s Avazbek Kholmirzaev tangles with undefeated Russian MMA dynamo Changy Kara-Ool.

THE LINEUP

145: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Nabil Anane (MT)
150: Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Alessio Malatesta (MT)
140: Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Raksiam Sor Boonmeerit (MT)
120: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Petsansuk ChotBangsaen (MT)
118: Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Chusap Sor Salacheep (MT)
120: Mungkorn Boomdeksean vs. Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai (MT)
145: Pongsiri PK Saenchai vs. Soe Lin Oo (MT)
145: Elbrus Osmanov vs. Miao Aoqi (KB)
122: BM Fairtex vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Changy Kara-Ool (MMA)
115: Celest Hansen vs. Masami Machida (MT)
155: Jung Jun Hee vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA)
 
10 out of 12 fights are muay thai or kickboxing, so yet again @Gio puts it in a different sub, i just don't get it man. Everyone who commented in the thread last time was from the MT/KB sub anyway so you're not generating traffic. Baffles me.
 
Nova44 said:
10 out of 12 fights are muay thai or kickboxing, so yet again @Gio puts it in a different sub, i just don't get it man. Everyone who commented in the thread last time was from the MT/KB sub anyway so you're not generating traffic. Baffles me.
fvck this noise, bro. we be the vanguard #splintercell

i'm officially a member of the resistance
 
Nova44 said:
10 out of 12 fights are muay thai or kickboxing, so yet again @Gio puts it in a different sub, i just don't get it man. Everyone who commented in the thread last time was from the MT/KB sub anyway so you're not generating traffic. Baffles me.
Duly noted. I like it where it is now, as I always check the worldwide mma section to see what cards are coming up soon. Usually for the play by play discussion these threads are stickied in the heavies (UFC and other organizations) and then moved back shortly after they're done. A lot of posters here are pretty set in their ways and the thread gets the most visibility in that section while the card is live. As mods and staff we can't please everyone all the time but please know we do the best we can based on feedback from other posters. Thanks and enjoy the fights.
 
PurpleStorm said:
Duly noted. I like it where it is now, as I always check the worldwide mma section to see what cards are coming up soon. Usually for the play by play discussion these threads are stickied in the heavies (UFC and other organizations) and then moved back shortly after they're done. A lot of posters here are pretty set in their ways and the thread gets the most visibility in that section while the card is live. As mods and staff we can't please everyone all the time but please know we do the best we can based on feedback from other posters. Thanks and enjoy the fights.
I understand, i do, but currently you have a link in the MT/KB sub for this thread that transports you to the thread in this sub... but you could put the link in this sub and the actual thread in our sub with the same results.

Just my two cents.

Just my two cents.
 
Nova44 said:
10 out of 12 fights are muay thai or kickboxing, so yet again @Gio puts it in a different sub, i just don't get it man. Everyone who commented in the thread last time was from the MT/KB sub anyway so you're not generating traffic. Baffles me.
Nova44 said:
I understand, i do, but currently you have a link in the MT/KB sub for this thread that transports you to the thread in this sub... but you could put the link in this sub and the actual thread in our sub with the same results.

Just my two cents.
I hear you bud and it's fair to say that the weekly Friday Lumpinee cards are MT/KB heavy and you intend to generate traffic in that subforum.

But the reason ONE Friday Fight PBPs are generally put in the Worldwide section is coz ONE is not an entirely KB/MT organization. This is our protocol. At times they have MMA, grappling, boxing, and even special rules matches. Our Sherdog.com staff and editors also put up ONE news/preview articles weekly, get inside scoops from the organization, do exclusive interviews with ONE fighters, post real time play-by-play updates on twitter during every event, and put up post-fight articles. That's why ONE PBPs are promoted (placed) in the sub that gets the most visits whenever there is an event, and that's the Heavies forum, before it gets moved back to Worldwide.

I leave redirect links of these ONE PBPs to the KB/MT sub coz I know you guys might want to tune in coz for your love of the KB/MT sport. We try to do the same with huge and highly talked about KB events like Glory and leave the redirects in the heavies stickies during fight night. Hope this helps.
 
I was confused because I swore Ruotolo and Reug Reug were on the card... then I realized there are two ONE events tomorrow!
 
