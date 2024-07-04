Gio
The world’s largest martial arts organization is kicking off July with another fantastic 12-bout spectacle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Friday Fights 69 goes down live at the historic arena on July 5, and nearly two dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing stars will vie for a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.
In the main event, two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai looks to send two-division WBC Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane careening off victory road. Kulabdam is as destructive as they come, with punches capable of leaving craters in his foes. Anane, however, is a young, lanky fighter who recently ripped through two of the sport’s most beloved veterans.
Also, former ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Pongsiri PK Saenchai tests his indestructible chin against Lethwei knockout artist Soe Lin Oo. Plus, Road to ONE: Thailand winner Celest Hansen looks to put Australia on the map when she battles Japan’s Masami, and Uzbekistan’s Avazbek Kholmirzaev tangles with undefeated Russian MMA dynamo Changy Kara-Ool.
THE LINEUP
145: Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Nabil Anane (MT)
150: Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Alessio Malatesta (MT)
140: Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Raksiam Sor Boonmeerit (MT)
120: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Petsansuk ChotBangsaen (MT)
118: Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Chusap Sor Salacheep (MT)
120: Mungkorn Boomdeksean vs. Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai (MT)
145: Pongsiri PK Saenchai vs. Soe Lin Oo (MT)
145: Elbrus Osmanov vs. Miao Aoqi (KB)
122: BM Fairtex vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Changy Kara-Ool (MMA)
115: Celest Hansen vs. Masami Machida (MT)
155: Jung Jun Hee vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA)