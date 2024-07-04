Nova44 said: 10 out of 12 fights are muay thai or kickboxing, so yet again @Gio puts it in a different sub, i just don't get it man. Everyone who commented in the thread last time was from the MT/KB sub anyway so you're not generating traffic. Baffles me. Click to expand...

Nova44 said: I understand, i do, but currently you have a link in the MT/KB sub for this thread that transports you to the thread in this sub... but you could put the link in this sub and the actual thread in our sub with the same results.



Just my two cents. Click to expand...

I hear you bud and it's fair to say that the weekly Friday Lumpinee cards are MT/KB heavy and you intend to generate traffic in that subforum.But the reason ONE Friday Fight PBPs are generally put in the Worldwide section is coz ONE is not an entirely KB/MT organization. This is our protocol. At times they have MMA, grappling, boxing, and even special rules matches. Our Sherdog.com staff and editors also put up ONE news/preview articles weekly, get inside scoops from the organization, do exclusive interviews with ONE fighters, post real time play-by-play updates on twitter during every event, and put up post-fight articles. That's why ONE PBPs are promoted (placed) in the sub that gets the most visits whenever there is an event, and that's the Heavies forum, before it gets moved back to Worldwide.I leave redirect links of these ONE PBPs to the KB/MT sub coz I know you guys might want to tune in coz for your love of the KB/MT sport. We try to do the same with huge and highly talked about KB events like Glory and leave the redirects in the heavies stickies during fight night. Hope this helps.