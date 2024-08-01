PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 73 'Worapon vs. Panrit', 8/2 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

ArlMdrN.jpeg


The world’s largest martial arts organization kicks off its double-header weekend the only way it knows how – with another 12-bout blockbuster event at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium featuring Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

ONE Friday Fights 73 goes down live in Asia primetime on August 2, and it features 24 international rising stars all on a quest for the life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, grizzled Thai veterans Worapon Sor Dechapan and Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will go head-to-head in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle. Both fighters are looking to extend their winning streaks and inch closer to the lucrative six-figure deal.

Also, ferocious Spanish puncher Xavier Gonzalez rematches Thai knockout artist Win Sitjanim, England’s WBC Muay Thai World Champion George Jarvis returns to the fold, and Russia’s Khalim Nazruloev – the teammate of top-five flyweight kickboxing contender Tagir Khalilov – puts his 9-0 MMA record on the line.

THE LINEUP

142: Worapon Sor Dechapan vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree (MT)
130: Sanpet Sor Salacheep vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn (MT)
128: Win Sitjanim vs. Xavier Gonzalez (MT)
131: Sornsueknoi FA Group vs. Jencherng Pumpanmuang (MT)
115: Fino Chor Ketwina vs. Toyota Eaglemuaythai (MT)
122: Sungprab Lookpichit vs. Petmai MC Superlek Muaythai (MT)
170: Ricardo Bravo vs. George Jarvis (KB)
135: Sonrak Fairtex vs. Alfie Ponting (MT)
145: Ilashev Dostonbek vs. Tasuku Yonekawa (KB)
119: Fahjarat Sor Dechapan vs. Kuroda Naoya (KB)
135: Khalim Nazruloev vs. Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov (MMA)
170: Antonio Bushev vs. Mohammad Fahmi (MMA)
 
Loaded with Fights today Sherfam

Might have some time to catch some of this 🙂 thanks for the heads up @Kowboy On Sherdog .
Also is ONE mostly a small glove Muay Thai org now?
Id be okay with that lol, hard to think of a rule set outside of maybe Bare Knuckle Boxing that can guarantee as much violence.
 
