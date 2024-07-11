Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 33,026
- Reaction score
- 96,546
The world’s largest martial arts organization continues to crank up the action this July with another spectacle at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where 22 fighters will vie for a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.
ONE Friday Fights 70 will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the historic arena on July 12, and the card will feature 11 bouts across Muay Thai and MMA.
In the main event, Thailand’s Focus PK Wor Apinya meets Scotland’s Stephen Irvine in a 132-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown. Irvine has been a staple of the ONE Friday Fights series since mid-2023, having reeled off three jaw-dropping wins. Focus, however, is still riding high on his wave of momentum after a crushing knockout victory in his April debut.
Elsewhere on the card, Russia’s Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov and Amir Abdulmuslimov put their undefeated records on the line in their respective matchups, three-division Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai brings his sneaky style back to the fold, and rising American Muay Thai star Kendu Irving makes his promotional debut.
THE LINEUP
132.2: Focus PK Wor Apinya vs. Stephen Irvine (MT)
130: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. ET Wankhongohm MBK (MT)
114: Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon vs. Yodnumchai Fairtex (MT)
122: Boonchu Sor Boonmeerit vs. Apidet FiatPathum (MT)
119: PayakSurin Or AudUdon vs. Tahaneak Nayokatasala (MT)
123: Petphathai Bumrungsit vs. Sirvan Amini (MT)
125: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Abdallah Ondash (MT)
155: Tun Min Aung vs. Tran Quoc Tuan (MT)
130: Petnamngam PK Saenchai vs. Amir Abdulmuslimov (MT)
170: Matheus Pereira vs. Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov (MMA)
143: Kendu Irving vs. Yuhei Tsuda (MT)