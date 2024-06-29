If you fail to do your job and children die and you actively prevent others from doing their jobs, you deserve to be charged like the bitch you are. I see some issues arrising because of former Supreme Court rulings, but it depends on how the jury interprets them. It is based upon two nyc transit cops standing by while a man attacked people with a knife without engaging because they were cowards. The scotus ruled police can’t be responsible for preventing crime. It should be interpreted, imo, that while police can’t be precogs and prevent crime, they should have to take action when they see crime happening.