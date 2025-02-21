  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Alabama grand jury recommends police department be ‘immediately abolished’

Rational Poster

Rational Poster

Actually the Best Poster
@plutonium
Joined
Sep 18, 2013
Messages
59,419
Reaction score
35,281

53hKC2w.png


An Alabama county grand jury recommended a local police department be “immediately abolished” as it indicted a group of law enforcement officers in the death of 911 dispatcher Christopher Willingham last year.

Five Hanceville, Ala., officers and one of their spouses were accused of “negligence, lack of procedure, general incompetence and disregard for human life,” Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker said Wednesday at a news conference.

Hanceville Police Chief Jason Marlin was indicted alongside officers Cody Alan Kelso, Drew Shelnut, Jason Wilbanks and Eric Michael Kelso, as well as Eric Kelso’s wife, Donna Kelso. All were arrested and charged, and have been released from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on bond.

The indictment accuses Donna Kelso of distributing an unlawful controlled substance to Wilbanks and Cody Kelso in addition to others with the help of her husband.

Willingham’s body was found at the police department on Aug. 23. Fentanyl, gabapentin, diazepam, amphetamine, carisoprodol and methocarbamol were found in his system in an autopsy, according to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office as reported by the Montgomery Advertiser.


Turns out you can't try anything in small towns, the police are already monopolizing the crime. I'm sure this is closer to normal in most towns like these. The police departments are all boys clubs full of family members and high school friends that think being a cop means they own the place.
 
Hold the bad ones accountable, jail them and replace them. Shutting down a department instead of getting rid of the bad apples is shortsighted.
 
Just bring in the state police and open a new barracks in that station
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,841
Messages
56,924,723
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top