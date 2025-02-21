An Alabama county grand jury recommended a local police department be “immediately abolished” as it indicted a group of law enforcement officers in the death of 911 dispatcher Christopher Willingham last year.Five Hanceville, Ala., officers and one of their spouses were accused of “negligence, lack of procedure, general incompetence and disregard for human life,” Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker said Wednesday at a news conference.Hanceville Police Chief Jason Marlin was indicted alongside officers Cody Alan Kelso, Drew Shelnut, Jason Wilbanks and Eric Michael Kelso, as well as Eric Kelso’s wife, Donna Kelso. All were arrested and charged, and have been released from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on bond.The indictment accuses Donna Kelso of distributing an unlawful controlled substance to Wilbanks and Cody Kelso in addition to others with the help of her husband.Willingham’s body was found at the police department on Aug. 23. Fentanyl, gabapentin, diazepam, amphetamine, carisoprodol and methocarbamol were found in his system in an autopsy, according to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office as reported by the Montgomery Advertiser.Turns out you can't try anything in small towns, the police are already monopolizing the crime. I'm sure this is closer to normal in most towns like these. The police departments are all boys clubs full of family members and high school friends that think being a cop means they own the place.