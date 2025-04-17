Crime Five students injured in Dallas High school shooting 2 killed and 5 injured at FSU shooting suspect is deputy sheriff’s son

abcnews.go.com

Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing 'indiscriminately' at students

Five students were injured in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, police said.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing 'indiscriminately' at students

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault mass shooting after he allegedly opened fire at his Dallas high school, shooting classmates "indiscriminately," according to court documents.

Surveillance cameras showed a student letting the suspect, Tracy Haynes, into Wilmer-Hutchins High School through an unsecured door on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Haynes walked the hallway "until he spotted multiple male students" and then allegedly shot at them "indiscriminately," hitting five people, the document said.

Haynes then allegedly "approached one student who was not able to run" and "appeared to take a point-blank shot," the document said.

Five students were taken to hospitals, the document said.

The conditions of those injured was not clear.


Five students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas when a 17-year-old allegedly snuck into the school and fired “indiscriminately,” according to a state affidavit for the suspect’s arrest warrant.

The injured, aged 15 to 18, were taken to a hospital for treatment, with their injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told CNN affiliate WFAA.

It appears he had an accomplice since he was let in by another student. They haven't said what the motif is the shooting is on camera.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Where does a minor get a gun in texas!?
Click to expand...
images
 
Seems like this was a targeted student, not a random school shooting. One student let another in a side door, bypassing metal detectors. He fired into a crowd, but police believe he then targeted 1 student. This school seems to have gang problems and had a shooting there a few months ago.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Where does a minor get a gun in texas!?
Click to expand...
- There a shooting i Florida also!

Deputy sheriff's son kills two at Florida State University, police say​

By Andrew Hay and Rich McKay

April 17 (Reuters) - A deputy sheriff's son killed two people and wounded four others at Florida State University on Thursday before he was shot by officers and hospitalized, authorities said.

Police believe the gunman - the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy - acted alone and a motive was not known. The suspect had access to his mother's handgun, which was once her service weapon. She bought it from the department and it is now a personal firearm, they said.

"Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons that was found at the scene," Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said at the press conference.
The 20-year-old suspect - identified as Phoenix Ikner - was believed to be a student at FSU in the state capital of Tallahassee, said Jason Trumbower, chief of the university's police force. The two people who were killed were not students. Trumbower did not provide details on the four others who were shot and wounded.

Responding police officers shot the gunman when he failed to obey orders to surrender and took him into custody, authorities said. The four wounded victims, plus the gunman, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Mass shootings on U.S. school campuses have become recurring tragedies in recent years. Thursday's incident was the second shooting on the FSU campus in 11 years. In 2014, a graduate opened fire early at the school's main library, wounding two students and an employee as hundreds were studying for exams.

The shooting started about 11:50 a.m. local time (1550 GMT) near the student union building on the FSU campus. Students and faculty were told to shelter in place as police responded. More than 42,000 students attend classes at the main campus.

Student Max Jenkins described the shooter leaving the student union building and firing four or five shots outside.

"He saw the maintenance guy who was waving everybody and I guess heard him probably and turned and shot that way," Jenkins said in a video on the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper website. "There's a golf cart over here with a bullet hole in it."

Chris Pento was on a tour of the university with his children and eating lunch at the student union building when shots started ringing out.
"It was surreal, people started running. She just got trampled over," Pento told local TV station WCTV, referring to his daughter.

In addition to the handgun, authorities believe the suspect brought a shotgun onto campus but said it was uncertain if that weapon was used in the shooting.

Notable mass shootings at colleges or universities in recent years include the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre in Blacksburg, Virginia, where 32 people were killed and 23 injured.

In 2023, there were two college mass shootings, one at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and at least five others injured. The other incident unfolded at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where three faculty members were killed before a suspect died in a shootout with the police.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mu...shooting-florida-state-university-2025-04-17/
 
He was a deputy son. The handgun was her old service weapon she bought. I'm going to say the shotgun was hers also. Got to ask why both were not locked up. Still no motivation stated. He refused to talk.

Well better above as far as details.
 
Last edited:
oldshadow said:
He was a deputy son. The handgun was her old service weapon she bought. I'm going to say the shotgun was hers also. Got to ask why both were not locked up. Still no motivation stated. He refused to talk.

Well better above as far as details.
Click to expand...
This is the FSU shooting. Two different shooting happened one at a Dallas high school and another in Florida State University. No reported deaths in the Dallas shooting while two are dead in the Florida shooting.
 
White Whale said:
This is the FSU shooting. Two different shooting happened one at a Dallas high school and another in Florida State University. No reported deaths in the Dallas shooting while two are dead in the Florida shooting.
Click to expand...

Sorry got mixed up.
 
