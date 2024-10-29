First of all, we got a long way to go with AI before it can do that.



I have a lot of family working for the government, both local and federal and it is extremely obvious that the government is hilariously inefficient with our tax dollars. Everyone in my family's job is to get in their family so they can get paid the most amount of money, doing the least amount of work, just waiting til the pension kicks in. There's a lot of corruption involved. For example, and this is from firsthand experience literally seeing it, a family member who works for the city has a lot of say in which company gets hired to do certain jobs. That company gives "kickbacks" to that person to make sure that they get hired and they charge the city an ENORMOUS amount of money to do a simple construction job.



These people want more money in taxes so that they can spend that money on something or someone that will give them a portion of that money back under the table. This is happening in every town, city, state, in the entire country.



An open source AI would be much more efficient in running the country. It will know how much something is worth. We would be able to afford healthcare for everyone.



Of course the politicians will not want to lose their jobs and will fight this tooth and nail. But the first country to do so will rise to the top very, very quickly.