My mate works for a very large private bank in London, they recently had a scammer call up using voice software which was modelled on the MD, after someone managed to blag their way into speaking to him, got his voice analysed and used it as his "voice" on the phone. The MD sent out an email to all staff warning them off this, and saying that even HE couldn't tell that this call WASN'T him when they played it back.



Scary shit