All of the top AI entrepreneurs including the heads of Google and MS and other mega corps have discussed this.



If you have a handful of companies and their shareholders who own all the major AI platforms and those platforms do reach a point where along with robotics can do a majority of white collar and blue collar jobs and productivity soars to where they can meet most consumer demand without needing human input, then what happens?



Do you allow just those handful of companies and shareholders to enjoy all the early wealth they will get as most companies adopt those technologies?



What happens when the consumer base collapses as the middle and lower class have such reduced ability to earn decent incomes and thus cannot buy consumer goods, in any meaningful way?



That is when an Universal income would actually benefit the society including the top AI companies otherwise they would face a consumer spending crash that would deny them future revenue.



BUt all that is based on the 'IF'. Does AI and robotics get to that point? As a betting man, i would bet on yes. Maybe not in our lifetime but the way we have seen robots advance (see Amazon warehouse) and the way we see AI intruding into and improving many white collar (Brain surgery, Legal doc's, etc), i would not bet against it.