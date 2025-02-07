Your Account
Governments should pay people a fixed amount to live, funded by taxes on robot-driven industries, in a future we expect. What do you think ?
As AI and automation is aiming to take over most jobs, society faces a question :
Who funds the economy when human labor is no longer essential? Will we adopt Universal Basic Income (UBI), transition to a Resource-Based Economy (RBE) ?
Economics – If AI and robots take over most jobs, who funds society?
Government – Will governments limit AI to preserve human jobs, or will they embrace automation while keeping people financially dependent on controlled income systems?
Human Purpose – What will drive humanity? Will we evolve into a society focused on creativity, exploration, and self-improvement?
