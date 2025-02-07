  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion AI robots could trigger universal basic income (UBI) → Governments shouldpay people a fixed amount to live ?

Governments should pay people a fixed amount to live, funded by taxes on robot-driven industries, in a future we expect. What do you think ?

As AI and automation is aiming to take over most jobs, society faces a question :
Who funds the economy when human labor is no longer essential? Will we adopt Universal Basic Income (UBI), transition to a Resource-Based Economy (RBE) ?

Economics – If AI and robots take over most jobs, who funds society?

Government – Will governments limit AI to preserve human jobs, or will they embrace automation while keeping people financially dependent on controlled income systems?

Human Purpose – What will drive humanity? Will we evolve into a society focused on creativity, exploration, and self-improvement?
 
Automation is well known trend in manufacturing industry 150 years in row.

The same programmes, for example accountancy/ bookkeping, translators : they are common trend 20+ years in row....nothing new.
Still someone is needed to sign these papers and be ready if needed to go to courts etc.

This also isn't intellect, just ML with more chips and tranzistors used, more memory etc.
There isn't intellect and not even natural one.

We also have to see how machine translation soft without proper check up after this does work and idiotic content where sometimes it is doubtful that cretor might had 10 y o kid level.
For example missing that name and surname is Xxxx Xxxxx not xxxx xxxx. Mistakes with gender etc.
Mike Xxx..n told that her doesn't likes bla bla bla.
Negr* bla bla bla.
Translate surnames with direct colour meaning or fat/ thin etc bla bla bla.
 
In an ideal world automation would mean we'd all have to spend less time working and could spend more time looking after ourselves and our families.

In reality it'll probably mean that there's less jobs and the rich get even more money than they have now.
 
UBI is just less efficient redistribution. There may be a day it’s needed but I don’t think we are anywhere close to it now.
 
This is till some border.
Corporations and companies does needs customers. Paying customers ...in order to earn profit from sales, services. So called AI ( ML ) program does not have real money and doesn't needs services used by humans nor they does needs food etc....doesn't needs restaurants, pubs, supermakets, hotels, flats, villas, travel services etc, jewellery, etc etc.
Literally box with chips etc and some programs.
 
Which is why we'll probably end up creating more jobs that we don't really need to keep people in the workforce full time.
 
You mean, taxpayers should send payments back to themselves?

Is anybody awake anymore?
 
All of the top AI entrepreneurs including the heads of Google and MS and other mega corps have discussed this.

If you have a handful of companies and their shareholders who own all the major AI platforms and those platforms do reach a point where along with robotics can do a majority of white collar and blue collar jobs and productivity soars to where they can meet most consumer demand without needing human input, then what happens?

Do you allow just those handful of companies and shareholders to enjoy all the early wealth they will get as most companies adopt those technologies?

What happens when the consumer base collapses as the middle and lower class have such reduced ability to earn decent incomes and thus cannot buy consumer goods, in any meaningful way?

That is when an Universal income would actually benefit the society including the top AI companies otherwise they would face a consumer spending crash that would deny them future revenue.

BUt all that is based on the 'IF'. Does AI and robotics get to that point? As a betting man, i would bet on yes. Maybe not in our lifetime but the way we have seen robots advance (see Amazon warehouse) and the way we see AI intruding into and improving many white collar (Brain surgery, Legal doc's, etc), i would not bet against it.
 
If slave robots do the production, i have no problem with humans getting paid for it.
 
Either UBI or you could also look at more job shares with full time wages as it's cheaper to produce value for the companies.
 
I think it would start with the job shares, as society resisted the idea that people should be paid to stay home, but then i could see it ending at a point where people would be paid to stay home, via UBI.

The Top AI companies, who basically would capture the majority of a countries GDP would pay enough tax, and still be magnitudes richer than any company today, while basically ensuring the citizens have a UBI that keeps their companies in business.

I think that is why you see the top AI heads bring this possibility up and socialize it. it is not that they are being altruistic and showing concern about future poverty in the middle class and below, it is because they are smart enough to see that the end game could be market collapse at which point being the Kings of AI simply has no value anymore.
 
I personally think the need for UBI in practicality is so far off that it's nothing but a thought experiment. There are plenty of jobs I can't imagine robots doing for a very long time.
 
More like...

tf2-wall-e.png
 
Personally automation raises few question for me

If alot are unemployed then who will buy the products companies make since no one has any money?Hence companies wont have money either

If A.I can do the job completely then why do you need say accounting company anyway? Its just a middle man. A. I producing company can just start doing accounting as well.

Just my 2 cents im not a genius lol
 
I agree there are still things to do - but at what point will those job markets be too saturated as well? If there are a small amount of options but a large lot of people.. there are still going to be a lot of people on the outside looking in. There has to be a solution, right?
 
