

Published On 13 Mar 202513 Mar 2025 By Thor Benson Published On 13 Mar 202513 Mar 2025

- Musk is Venjix from Power Rangers RPM

“To use AI tools responsibly, they need to be designed with a particular purpose in mind. They need to be tested and validated. It’s not clear whether any of that is being done here,”

Undetected harms ​

“The Trump administration is really interested in pursuing AI at all costs, and I would like to see a fair, just and equitable use of AI,”

After a five-year period, the state admitted that the system was faulty and a year later it ended up refunding $21m to residents wrongly accused of fraud.

AI does not understand anything ​

One of the problems with potentially using AI to replace workers in the federal government is that there are so many different kinds of jobs in the government that require specific skills and knowledge.





“The tasks that those people were performing are often highly specialised and specific.”