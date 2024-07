Fights to make after UFC 304

- Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

- Leon Edwards vs. Ian Garry: there is beef, let's do something about it

- Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones

- Curtis Blaydes vs. winner of Ciryl Gane vs Volkov

- Paddy Pimblett vs. Renato Moicano

- Bobby Green vs. Ludovit Klein

- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Roman Dolidze: I want to see him with a grappler

- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Jacob Malkoun

- Arnold Allen vs. Yair Rodriguez

- Giga Chikadze vs. Lerone Murphy: I still want to see him fight in the rankings

- Nathaniel Wood vs. Youssef Zalal

- Daniel Pineda vs. Hyder Amil: good call, it should be a fun fight

- Bruna Brasil vs. Josefine Knutsson

- Molly McCann vs. Polyana Viana

- Jake Hadley vs. Rafael Estevam

- Caolan Loughran vs. a DWCS newcomer, maybe Luke Riley if he gets the contract

- Muhammad Mokaev got cut

- Manel Kape vs. Kai Asakura 3

- Oban Elliott vs. Alex Morono to really test him

- Preston Parsons vs. Bassel Hafez

- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Menifield to try to get in the rankings

- Marcin Prachnio vs. Ibo Aslan

- Sam Patterson vs. Puna Soriano

- Kiefer Crosbie goes back to 155 and fights Othman Azaitar

- Mick Parkin vs. Romanov

- Lukasz Brzeski - Cut

- Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira: rebook it

- Alice Ardelean vs. Manic Mann