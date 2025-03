Matches to make after Edwards vs Brady

Sean Brady vs Loser of Belal vs Giacomo or Buckley - Giacomo and Shavkat are next in line. Brady can only get a TS eliminator next

Leon Edwards vs Garry - He needs to fight a striker

Carlos Ulberg vs Prochazka - I don't think he won his fight and I don't think the UFC was impressed

Jan Blachowicz vs Loser of Hill vs R3 - He's still among the best LHWs

Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown - I think it could be a fun fight btw 2 fighters with little at stake

Gunnar Nelson should retire, he's clearly more than one foot out

Alexia Thainara vs Fatima Kline - Two grappling prospects at 115

Molly McCann retired

Chris Duncan vs McKinney - Give him the fight, he's asking for it every 6 months

Jordan Vucenic vs Anshul Jubli - Loser leaves the UFC

Nathaniel Wood vs Nate the train in the UFC - I would like to see him against a short fast guy

Morgan Charriere vs Kevin Vallejos - Charriere could be used to have bangers with newcomers

Chris Padilla vs Esteban Ribovic

Lone’er Kavanagh vs Estevam - Winner fights a top 15 opponent

Felipe dos Santos vs Rei Tsuruya - Both are good fighters on a loss

Marcin Tybura vs loser of Blaydes vs Kuniev

Mick Parkin vs Mario Pinto - In an EMEA card

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Chris Curtis - Duncan needs to fight someone that pushes him to raise his level

Andrey Pulyaev vs Eric McConico - Not impressed by both guys

Shauna Bannon vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Puja Tomar vs Shi Ming

Caolan Loughran vs Brad Katona

Nathan Fletcher vs Musasa

Kaue Fernandes vs Jared Gordon

Guram Kutateladze vs Jai Herbert - Loser leaves the UFC