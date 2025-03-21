UFC Fight Night 255 Underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is at least one fighter who beats the odds and wins as the underdog. Which is the 1 fighter you think most likely to do so this time?
Also I have decided to give shout outs to others who picks right. And I’m going to go back through the cards one each time to do so.
Last card UFC FN 254 props to those who picked a winning underdog @Thesnake101 @Ruv sort of @SamuraiBro expressing surprise that Vettori is favoured @Hymen Crusher sort of @xhaydenx placed bet on the fighter @Serge421
This week shoutouts for correct picks on UFC 312 sort of @Kowboy On Sherdog he listed his picks so I took the first underdog and Zang won @Kyojiro Kagenuma @Sean Chowdhury @Goodfella86
I’m right now looking at Nathaniel Wood for this pick but first am going to watch UFC on the line before making it officially. He just seems to be better and better record. I don’t get it. I was also looking at Edwards, Jan, and Holland
- Leon Edwards +130 vs. Sean Brady -155
- Jan Blachowicz +195 vs. Carlos Ulberg -240
- Kevin Holland +120 vs. Gunnar Nelson -140
- Molly McCann +150 vs. Alexia Thainara -185
- Chris Duncan +280 vs. Jordan Vucenic -380
- Morgan Charriere -185 vs. Nathaniel Wood +155
- Jai Herbert -115 vs. Chris Padilla -105
- Felipe dos Santos vs +320. Lone'er Kavanagh -410
- Mick Parkin +120 vs. Marcin Tybura -140
- Christian Leroy Duncan -650 vs. Andrey Pulyaev +425
- Shauna Bannon -180 vs. Puja Tomar +150
- Nathan Fletcher -155 vs. Caolan Loughran +130
- Kaue Fernandes +330 vs. Guram Kutateladze -425
Also I have decided to give shout outs to others who picks right. And I’m going to go back through the cards one each time to do so.
Last card UFC FN 254 props to those who picked a winning underdog @Thesnake101 @Ruv sort of @SamuraiBro expressing surprise that Vettori is favoured @Hymen Crusher sort of @xhaydenx placed bet on the fighter @Serge421
This week shoutouts for correct picks on UFC 312 sort of @Kowboy On Sherdog he listed his picks so I took the first underdog and Zang won @Kyojiro Kagenuma @Sean Chowdhury @Goodfella86
I’m right now looking at Nathaniel Wood for this pick but first am going to watch UFC on the line before making it officially. He just seems to be better and better record. I don’t get it. I was also looking at Edwards, Jan, and Holland