  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC Fight Night 255 Underdog pick of the night

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
677
Reaction score
202
Virtually every card there is at least one fighter who beats the odds and wins as the underdog. Which is the 1 fighter you think most likely to do so this time?

  • Leon Edwards +130 vs. Sean Brady -155
  • Jan Blachowicz +195 vs. Carlos Ulberg -240
  • Kevin Holland +120 vs. Gunnar Nelson -140
  • Molly McCann +150 vs. Alexia Thainara -185
  • Chris Duncan +280 vs. Jordan Vucenic -380
  • Morgan Charriere -185 vs. Nathaniel Wood +155
  • Jai Herbert -115 vs. Chris Padilla -105
  • Felipe dos Santos vs +320. Lone'er Kavanagh -410
  • Mick Parkin +120 vs. Marcin Tybura -140
  • Christian Leroy Duncan -650 vs. Andrey Pulyaev +425
  • Shauna Bannon -180 vs. Puja Tomar +150
  • Nathan Fletcher -155 vs. Caolan Loughran +130
  • Kaue Fernandes +330 vs. Guram Kutateladze -425
Hughes pulls off a hard fought split decision for me, it was razor close. But thank you to Hughes who brings my pick number to 6-3.
Also I have decided to give shout outs to others who picks right. And I’m going to go back through the cards one each time to do so.

Last card UFC FN 254 props to those who picked a winning underdog @Thesnake101 @Ruv sort of @SamuraiBro expressing surprise that Vettori is favoured @Hymen Crusher sort of @xhaydenx placed bet on the fighter @Serge421
This week shoutouts for correct picks on UFC 312 sort of @Kowboy On Sherdog he listed his picks so I took the first underdog and Zang won @Kyojiro Kagenuma @Sean Chowdhury @Goodfella86

I’m right now looking at Nathaniel Wood for this pick but first am going to watch UFC on the line before making it officially. He just seems to be better and better record. I don’t get it. I was also looking at Edwards, Jan, and Holland
 
the-professional-everyone-angry.gif


When you hit that all dawgs parlay

a5f443300765cc860c0b1e9ce8432636.gif
 
They really made holland vs nelson?

Holland getting subbed lol

mick parkin would probably be my pick
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC Fight Night 255 - Edwards vs. Brady Official Weigh-in: Fri, 3/21 at 5 am ET
Replies
8
Views
160
Tibbles
Tibbles
D
UFC fight night 253 underdog pick of the night.
Replies
8
Views
313
doozer
D
D
UFC 312 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
27
Views
568
doozer
D
D
UFC FN 254 underdog pick of the night.
2 3
Replies
47
Views
722
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
D
UFC 313 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
36
Views
630
doozer
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,898
Messages
57,058,806
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top