Matches to make after Covington vs Buckley

Josefine Knutsson vs. Talita Alencar - Both took their first UFC losses. This makes sense to me.

Piera Rodriguez vs. Stephanie Luciano - Each woman is coming off a decision win. I think it's a solid next step.

Ramon Taveras vs. Cortavious Romious - Rebound for both men coming off losses.

Davey Grant vs. Da'Mon Blackshear - Two Bantamweight veterans coming off needed wins.

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Dione Barbosa - Both women coming off losses to Maverick.

Miranda Maverick vs. Tecia Pennington - 4 fight win streak gets Miranda a ranked opponent. I think Tecia is a good option.

Miles Johns vs. Lee Jeong-yeong - Rebound for both men having had win streaks snapped.

Felipe Lima vs. Jack Jenkins - Lima is on the rise. I think this is a good fight between prospects.

Fernando Padilla vs. Gabriel Miranda - Rebound for both off stoppage losses.

Sean Woodson vs. Dan Ige - Woodson deserves a spot in the rankings for 145. I think Ige is perfect.

Drakkar Klose vs. Jared Gordon - Tough losses for both men. I like this fight next.

Joel Alvarez vs. Jalin Turner - Joel should get a ranked opponent. I think Turner makes sense.

Ottman Azaitar - Cut - 3 fight losing streak.

Michael Johnson vs. Jim Miller - Surprised this hasn't happened sooner.

Tuco Tokkos vs. Vitor Petrino - Both men are on two fight losing streaks. This could honestly be loser leaves UFC. Either way a much needed win is needed for both.

Navajo Stirling vs. Brendson Ribeiro - Both men are coming off UFC wins. Makes sense to me.

Adrian Yañez vs. Cody Durden - Close loss for Yanez. I think Durden is a good rebound.

Daniel Marcos vs. Marcus McGhee - I think Marcos warrants a ranked opponent. McGhee recently joined rankings so this makes sense to me

Dustin Jacoby vs. Ryan Spann - Both picked up needed wins. This is a good next step.

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van - Bruno is coming off a loss. A fight with Van who just entered the rankings makes sense.

Manel Kape vs. Kai-Kara France - Honestly this fight needs to happen. Let's book it again

Billy Quarantillo vs. Jonathan Pearce - Both direly need a win. Could be loser leaves UFC.

Cub Swanson - Retire - If he doesn't retire Erosa is a good fight for him. Otherwise if this is the one for Cub. Then credit to him for going out on a win.

Colby Covington vs. Ian Machado Garry - Both are coming off losses. I do think this is the fight to make though.

Joaquin Bucklley vs. Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards - I am honestly fight with Buckley fighting either of these two.