Favorite job perk

Ok so if you’ve been following my posts which I know you haven’t been, I run a business here that does industrial contracting. I quit a good job as a mill manager to go all in. I was tired of making someone else money. I felt that from dealing with contractors in the area firsthand, there was a lot of things I could improve on.

In a short time, I’ve been able to make major ins, land big contracts and build relationships because I have an all star crew of staff and I actually answer the phone and take care of my customers.

I pay more hourly than any of my competition and I am generous with hours. One of the common points in my last thread was shift flexibility so I’ve worked on that and have a few scenarios where I work around things and pad their hours for helping. I provide health and pension and train my guys and invest in them more than they’d get elsewhere.

That being said, I’m always thinking outside the box for improvements. What’s some of the best things you’ve received at work that made you happy or feel lucky? I’d just like to see some of the little stuff that made you feel appreciated. Cash bonuses, Christmas and thanksgiving turkeys, gym memberships.. help me out here Sherbros.
 
Probably being able to tell people to fuck off when they deserve it instead of being in some corporate hellhole where you have to suck the customer dick no matter what.
 
