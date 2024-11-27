Brother Numsi
Caucasians get in here!!!
I’ve been hearing about the whole “white women putting raisins in the potato salad” things for years now. Strange enough, I’ve never witnessed this event. I’ve had confirmation from white and black people alike saying this is true.
Since a lot of us will be eating with relatives for Thanksgiving, I’d thought I’d ask
- Curious Black Dude
