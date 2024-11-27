Food & Drink Raisins in the Potato Salad

Caucasians get in here!!!

I’ve been hearing about the whole “white women putting raisins in the potato salad” things for years now. Strange enough, I’ve never witnessed this event. I’ve had confirmation from white and black people alike saying this is true.

Since a lot of us will be eating with relatives for Thanksgiving, I’d thought I’d ask

- Curious Black Dude
 
mayo is fucking disgusting, liberals aren't fooling anyone with their semen like foods
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Not sure which whites are doing that. Where are these freaks, so I can point and laugh too?
Click to expand...

must be some urban myth like Arizona’s Skinwalkers and @Slobodan
There is no normal person that puts raisins in potato salad.
 
