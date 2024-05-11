Ever think about how stupid you are?

I'm not calling you stupid btw. You're calling yourself stupid.



Think about your past, and how at some point in your life you thought you were pretty smart. You had opinions, beliefs, etc. then a number of years go by and you look back at your old self and say, "Man what a fucking idiot I was."



Because today, you know so much more than you used to, right?



So, many years from now you're going to look back at how you were in 2024 and say, "Wow I was an idiot back then."



Again, your words, not mine. In the future.