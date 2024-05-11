Ever think about how stupid you are?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,517
Reaction score
36,675
I'm not calling you stupid btw. You're calling yourself stupid.

Think about your past, and how at some point in your life you thought you were pretty smart. You had opinions, beliefs, etc. then a number of years go by and you look back at your old self and say, "Man what a fucking idiot I was."

Because today, you know so much more than you used to, right?

So, many years from now you're going to look back at how you were in 2024 and say, "Wow I was an idiot back then."

Again, your words, not mine. In the future.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I'm not calling you stupid btw. You're calling yourself stupid.

Think about your past, and how at some point in your life you thought you were pretty smart. You had opinions, beliefs, etc. then a number of years go by and you look back at your old self and say, "Man what a fucking idiot I was."

Because today, you know so much more than you used to, right?

So, many years from now you're going to look back at how you were in 2024 and say, "Wow I was an idiot back then."

Again, your words, not mine. In the future.
Click to expand...
Yes I would sometimes have those reflective moments about the stupid things I did, and it always happens when I'm about to go to sleep
 
I am frequently and painfully stupid. Not all the time, but just often enough that its undeniable.
 
YES...
My grades and common sense were so terrible if there was a category for least likely to succeed I would have won that in high school.

My Jr. high and high school was me displaying the definition of Dumb Jock. Good at sports/barely passed classes. I played football, wrestling and track (Rugby senior year) every year but it gained me nothing afterwards. Edit: actually wrestling experience has helped out in BJJ competitions in these past 3 years.

Fast forward to 2019 I am retired at the age of 39, got a college degree and own 3 houses. My adult tenure is so different than my adolescent tenure that friends from my hometown I went to high school with try to avoid me altogether out of sheer jealously and insecurity.
 
Of course. That afternoon in 1995 where I was offered a threesome and didn't realise... still haunts me to this day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
How much are you getting in social security?
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,987
Messages
55,528,806
Members
174,815
Latest member
Alex Baker

Share this page

Back
Top