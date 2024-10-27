Ever been a better round 1 fighter than Chimaev?

So it's pretty obvious just how much of a formidable force Khamzat is in round one and that Reapers odds of winning would have improved massively the longer the fight went on. That said, the way this guy goes all out in round one is a thing to behold. Even if you already know it, he's still just absolutely blitzing everyone in the first round like they are minions lol.

This got me thinking, is there any fighters who have come closer to this level of round 1 destruction in all their fights? Ngannou springs to mind but I'm sure I'm missing others.
 
Khamzat is the most relentless 1 round fighter I've ever seen.

The guy just goes full Borz.
 
Vitor comes close.. He used to blitz in the first round all tho not as successful as chimaev but he was a certified blitzkrieg guy like chimaev
 
Overeem used to be the answer for best 1st round fighter.
 
No.
Same answer for me but I'm failing to answer who I have in mind, it's right there but I can't fucking think of them, seriously there a dude who's balls to the wall round 1 And if they don't get you out they are fucked..... Love the av btw, that game was/is great.
 
Ngannou is the only comparable I can remember in terms of making the best fighters in the world look like children that don't belong in the cage with him. Both had/have flaws that could be exploited if you can weather the initial storm... we'll see if DDP can be the Stipe to Khamzat's Ngannou.
 
Same answer for me but I'm failing to answer who I have in mind, it's right there but I can't fucking think of them, seriously there a dude who's balls to the wall round 1 And if they don't get you out they are fucked..... Love the av btw, that game was/is great.
Rumble?
 
