Ever been a better round 1 fighter than Chimaev?

So it's pretty obvious just how much of a formidable force Khamzat is in round one and that Reapers odds of winning would have improved massively the longer the fight went on. That said, the way this guy goes all out in round one is a thing to behold. Even if you already know it, he's still just absolutely blitzing everyone in the first round like they are minions lol.



This got me thinking, is there any fighters who have come closer to this level of round 1 destruction in all their fights? Ngannou springs to mind but I'm sure I'm missing others.