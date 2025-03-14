  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

One fighter from each UFC 1 first-round fight passed away between age 53 and 61.

This is not breaking news, but given current events like BJ Penn’s apparent breakdown, it made me notice the fates of the earliest pioneers has not been great.

4 of the 8 first-round fighters from UFC 1 have passed away: Teila Tuli (56), Kevin Rosier (53), Art Jimmerson (61), and Pat Smith (55). Only Rosier won his first-round match.

It took a different breed to step into the cage in the early 90s for peanuts, and a lifetime of those types of decisions were not always kind. Not interested in bashing their skills (or Smith’s convictions), just watching some old fights and surprised at these odds. IMG_5117.png
 
Hmm, i guess getting punched in the head and getting older isn't healthy.
 
50% is a crazy amount to have passed away, especially given some of them were only in their 50s. I know the UFC isn't a charity but I feel like they could give some of the remaining pioneers a bit of support with medical bills etc.
 
