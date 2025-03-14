One fighter from each UFC 1 first-round fight passed away between age 53 and 61.

arrmike
This is not breaking news, but given current events like BJ Penn’s apparent breakdown, it made me notice the fates of the earliest pioneers has not been great.
4 of the 8 first-round fighters from UFC 1 have passed away: Teila Tuli (56), Kevin Rosier (53), Art Jimmerson (61), and Pat Smith (55). Only Rosier won his first-round match.
It took a different breed to step into the cage in the early 90s for peanuts, and a lifetime of those types of decisions were not always kind. Not interested in bashing their skills (or Smith’s convictions), just watching some old fights and surprised at these odds.
