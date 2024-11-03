Erin Blanchfield won and she fully deserved it

Ik there's a tendency of there always being controversy when a fight is close, but I can't really understand how people think every close fight is suddenly so open to interpretation.



Rose won first two rounds. Not so dominantly, but clearly won. Erin won 3 and 5. In both of these rounds Erin obviously won, Rose, despite being a better striker technically and having higher accuracy, was getting the worst in most strike exchanges in the third round and 5th round... Which is why she resorted to grappling --- she could be landing more accurately, but Erin's pressure was relentless in the strike and it was obvious her strikes were hurting Rose, while Rose's hadn't the same effect. And in both rounds, when getting the worst on striking, mainly due to Erin's higher power and huge stamina, Rose got taken down and got dominated on the ground --- mainly in the last round in which she got close to being finished.



The 4th round was also a clear victory to Erin. It's easy when watching the round more than once, paying attention, viewing in slow motion, looking at the stats. In the first 2 minutes of the 4th round, Erin was clearly getting the best of Rose in the strikes... Rose got a moment in the 3 minutes mark where she landed some shots, which made Erin resort to the clinch and grappling immediately...



Erin didn't get the takedown, and the grappling dispute in this round lasted until the last minute of the round --- until then, statistically, Erin had landed in that round double the amount of significant strikes Rose had. And then in the last minute Rose started to get the advantage in the strike by landing two good hooks and being sharper, though even then Erin maintained the pressure and managed to land two good body kicks that clearly hurt Rose somewhat, so much so she ended the round going backwards and protecting herself. That is, I challenge anyone to show me how Blanchfield did not dominate most of the 4th round...



... Henry Cejudo and other fighters posting amidst the fight were all in agreement that Erin made it 2 - 2 going into the last round... Which she dominated.



So 48-47 for Blanchfield could not be a better result, a very based one from all three judges that gladly didn't screw up and, handed the W to whom actually performed better, because Rose --- well to me at least --- clearly was on the back foot in the last 3 rounds.



The verdict MMA also agrees, scoring exactly 3-2 Blanchfield. It was tough, but it's hard, having watched the fight many times already, argue that Blanchfield didn't deserve it. She totally did... She was better.