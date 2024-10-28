Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield – Fight Breakdown and Title Implications

Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield coming up this weekend, a fight that’s got some serious title implications. Both fighters have a lot riding on this one, and the winner here is likely in line to face Manon Fiorot for the belt. But how do these two stack up?Striking and Reach: Rose clearly holds the edge in striking. With her fluid movement, she’s dangerous on the feet, standing 5’5” with a 65” reach. Erin, a bit shorter at 5’4” with a 66” reach, doesn’t have the same polish in her striking, but she’s going to need to find a way to close that distance. And with Rose’s technical edge, that’s easier said than done.Grappling and Takedown Threat: Blanchfield is known for her grappling, and she’s likely going to test Rose here. Rose has solid takedown defense and experience against some of the best, but Erin’s relentless style could still make it a challenging fight on the ground.Experience vs. Cardio: Rose comes in with the experience edge. She’s been in title fights, faced off against elite competition, and knows how to handle high-pressure situations. On the other hand, Blanchfield has the cardio advantage, and her stamina could play a huge role, especially if she can drag Rose into the later rounds.Footwork and Takedown Defense: If Rose’s footwork is on point, Blanchfield could struggle to close the distance. Her movement and reach advantage might frustrate Blanchfield’s grappling attempts, especially after Erin’s issues closing the distance against Fiorot.What’s at Stake: With Fiorot in line for a title shot, the winner here might be next. Both know what’s on the line, adding a whole layer of intensity to the fight.So, Sherbums, what’s your take? Will Rose’s experience and striking win out, or does Erin grind her down with relentless grappling and cardio?