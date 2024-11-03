Erin GOATFIELD does it again!!!

What a performance by Erin Blanchfield! After a tough start where Rose took the first two rounds, Erin bounced back with pure grit and won the last three rounds to seal the decision victory. This is huge—she’s now taken out another former world champion and she’s only 25! With over a decade left in her career, the possibilities for her are endless, and she’s just getting better every fight.

Despite a single loss in the UFC, Blanchfield has shown she can hang with the best and is on a clear trajectory toward becoming a champion herself. This win shows her resilience and ability to adapt in the cage, and it puts her in an incredible position in the division.


So, what do you all think, Sherbums? Is anyone else hopping back on the Blanchfield hype train after this win?
 
Good comeback. It's a grit that was needed vs Fiorot. Still not sure she beats her, but I'd love a Grasso-Erin match now. That seems an appropriately high profile fight. Either that, or take the risk to try and shut down Barber as the next contender.
 
I like Blanchfield's chances over 5 rounds. She's got that dog in her and will pressure Rose for the full 25 minutes.
I should have listened to myself

906279-37868061.png
 
Any decent girl with cardio is gonna beat her easily. Her striking and grappling is terrible. All this girl has is cardio and strength.

Santos and Rose are both way better than her in all areas and she beat them though, so good on her.
 
Any decent girl with cardio is gonna beat her easily. Her striking and grappling is terrible. All this girl has is cardio and strength.

Santos and Rose are both way better than her in all areas and she beat them though, so good on her.
Not conditioning clearly lol
 
Rose gassed hard … end of round 2 walking to her corner she was completely exhausted

Happy Erin won - we need new contenders and less rose main events

I don’t know why Manon is so inactive - this just shows how good she is - she will beat Val I suspect
 
I think Grasso would be a way more difficult opponent than Rose to her. She has heavier hands , is physically stronger and has a great cardio. To defend Blanchfield slow take down attacks is much easier than to handle Valentina speed, timing and mixing up
 
She's only 25 and already has a few former champions on her resume

She's going to be champ very soon
 
Both Rose and Bumfield belong back in Invicta. That fight was junk.
 
