Erin GOATFIELD does it again!!!

What a performance by Erin Blanchfield! After a tough start where Rose took the first two rounds, Erin bounced back with pure grit and won the last three rounds to seal the decision victory. This is huge—she’s now taken out another former world champion and she’s only 25! With over a decade left in her career, the possibilities for her are endless, and she’s just getting better every fight.



Despite a single loss in the UFC, Blanchfield has shown she can hang with the best and is on a clear trajectory toward becoming a champion herself. This win shows her resilience and ability to adapt in the cage, and it puts her in an incredible position in the division.





So, what do you all think, Sherbums? Is anyone else hopping back on the Blanchfield hype train after this win?