Are We Just Cool With Manon Getting Screwed Over For Weili vs Valentina?

Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask—why is nobody talking about Manon Fiorot right now? After Weili’s war, everyone is calling for her to move up and fight Valentina, but like… what about Manon? She’s literally been waiting over a year for her title shot after winning a clear-cut #1 contender fight against Blanchfield. She’s undefeated in the UFC, on a six-fight win streak, and yet it feels like all the pieces are in place for the UFC to screw her over.



I get that a champ vs. champ fight would be cool, but are we really just okay with Manon getting skipped like this? She put in the work, she earned her shot, and now she might get left in the dust just because the UFC wants to make a bigger fight? I feel like if this were any other division, people would be way more upset about this.



Am I the only one who thinks she actually deserves her chance to fight for the belt? Or are we all just cool with her getting sidelined?