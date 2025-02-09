  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Are We Just Cool With Manon Getting Screwed Over For Weili vs Valentina?

Are We Just Cool With Manon Getting Screwed Over?

  • Manon who?? Skip her. Weili now

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Meritocracy matters. Manon is up next

    Votes: 7 87.5%
  • Total voters
    8
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,584
Reaction score
49,613
Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask—why is nobody talking about Manon Fiorot right now? After Weili’s war, everyone is calling for her to move up and fight Valentina, but like… what about Manon? She’s literally been waiting over a year for her title shot after winning a clear-cut #1 contender fight against Blanchfield. She’s undefeated in the UFC, on a six-fight win streak, and yet it feels like all the pieces are in place for the UFC to screw her over.

I get that a champ vs. champ fight would be cool, but are we really just okay with Manon getting skipped like this? She put in the work, she earned her shot, and now she might get left in the dust just because the UFC wants to make a bigger fight? I feel like if this were any other division, people would be way more upset about this.

Am I the only one who thinks she actually deserves her chance to fight for the belt? Or are we all just cool with her getting sidelined?
 
I'm not. I think Manon should get it.

She's basically cleared out the Top of Flyweight, if she doesn't get the next title shot in some capacity it's bloody murder.
 
I don't see why Fiorot can't get her shot in April or May (2-3 months) & then Zhang get the winner.

I mean a quick turnaround for Zhang is like 8-9 months. Not exactly the most active champion we've ever seen.
 
No. I am tired of champ vs champ fights. Just stay in your lane and set title defense records.
 
Manon been getting screwed over already. No it wouldn't be cool. It's weird that Shev/Fiorot isn't officially announced already.
 
Yeah because womans mma you have to make the biggest fights. That fight is fair but who cares really. Have her fight the winner
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Alright Sherbums, I gotta ask—why is nobody talking about Manon Fiorot right now? After Weili’s war, everyone is calling for her to move up and fight Valentina, but like… what about Manon? She’s literally been waiting over a year for her title shot after winning a clear-cut #1 contender fight against Blanchfield. She’s undefeated in the UFC, on a six-fight win streak, and yet it feels like all the pieces are in place for the UFC to screw her over.

I get that a champ vs. champ fight would be cool, but are we really just okay with Manon getting skipped like this? She put in the work, she earned her shot, and now she might get left in the dust just because the UFC wants to make a bigger fight? I feel like if this were any other division, people would be way more upset about this.

Am I the only one who thinks she actually deserves her chance to fight for the belt? Or are we all just cool with her getting sidelined?
Click to expand...
Its just the universe balancing out the title shots Gane has and will be getting. Only so many Parisian fighters can get ahead at a time.
 
I think Manon should get the shot. Not sure what to do with Weili though. Make Rose move back down so Weili can avenge those losses? I dunno
 
Manon should get it, and I support that, but the reason why nobody is talking about her right now is because MMA is very much a "what have you done for me lately" type sport, and Manon's last fight was almost a year ago. MMA fans very rarely like it when fighters sit out waiting, even when deserved.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
Manon should get it, and I support that, but the reason why nobody is talking about her right now is because MMA is very much a "what have you done for me lately" type sport, and Manon's last fight was almost a year from now. MMA fans very rarely like it when fighters sit out waiting, even when deserved.
Click to expand...

That's kinda why I never get it when, at the time, people are like "let them sit out and wait for their title shot, they've earned it".

I swear a lot of people who think that at the time then lose interest due to the inactivity just like you say lol

Just fight, IMO. If you're basically number one contender you can probably call for an opponent you think might be a little easier and get away with it, as long as they're not ranked like #15 or something.
 
Who? I need a picture of her in a thong to recognize her. names mean nothing to me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Media Rose thinks she could steal the TS from Manon and challenge Valentina next
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Geniusss
125 female division, next match ups
Replies
6
Views
399
Geniusss
Geniusss
payton
Sonnen: 'Shevchenko missed mark by not mentioning Manon Fiorot'
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
PrideNverDies
PrideNverDies
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield – Fight Breakdown and Title Implications
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,161
Messages
56,878,158
Members
175,438
Latest member
MervinGzi6

Share this page

Back
Top