Blanchfield's striking has improved significantly

I thought she lost the first two rounds to Rose but she absolutely held her ground in the standup and looked nothing like the fighter Manon styled on. Those were competitive rounds that were entirely on the feet, Rose should have whooped her there but she didn't. She clearly worked a lot on that aspect of her game. Erin is still super young too, she's only going to get better from here. I don't know if she beats Manon in a rematch but I think she's the future of the division and will hold the title at some point.