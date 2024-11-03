Blanchfield's striking has improved significantly

blaseblase

blaseblase

I thought she lost the first two rounds to Rose but she absolutely held her ground in the standup and looked nothing like the fighter Manon styled on. Those were competitive rounds that were entirely on the feet, Rose should have whooped her there but she didn't. She clearly worked a lot on that aspect of her game. Erin is still super young too, she's only going to get better from here. I don't know if she beats Manon in a rematch but I think she's the future of the division and will hold the title at some point.
 
She looks slow as molasses and has next to zero explosiveness or pop behind her shots, but she has a great chin, volume, variety of strikes, determination and good grappling.

She still has a ways to go with her striking and wrestling set ups, though. I hope she keeps improving
 
The style matchup made her look better than she actually is. Rose has always sucked at defending low kicks and body strikes and Erin just happened to throw a bunch of kicks at her at all levels. Rose defended the head kicks just fine but she got hit clean with almost every low and body kick Erin threw at her. Also, Rose has always had trouble with pressure fighters as well so once Erin started going at her she started having a lot more success. Who knew that exploiting known weaknesses works?
 
Clearly not anyone else in the ufc..
 
