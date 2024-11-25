Crime Elon Musk now has a Guinness record for largest fortune lost

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
24,037
28,221
Elon Musk enters Guinness World Records for largest loss of fortune in history

Elon Musk has officially earned the unenviable title of experiencing the largest personal fortune loss in history. According to Forbes, his wealth has plunged by an estimated $182 billion since November 2021, though some sources suggest the figure could be closer to $200 billion. A...
Are we sure the South African Soy Boy should be co chairing the Efficiency Department?
I do not know of any geniuses who shit posted away billions. It was genius for him to offer a horse for a handjob from one of his employees. That is outside the box to get in the box thinking.
Will give him credit he will be the guy pulling Trumps strings in 2025, so maybe he can rob the treasury to get his money back.
 
WuDi said:
This is just sad.

Musks net value rose massively post election

more importantly he is an actual asset to humanity at this point, offering the only free speech social media platform and speaking to power regardless of the potential impact on his fortune or life.
Why do you give a fuck about social media platforms and whether or not they offer free speech? Elon is a billionare cunt that bought a social media site cause he was forced to (by his own stupid ass himself) - he didn't buy it to spread love and peace and democracy in the western world

If anything, we should ban all social media platforms cause they have turned into missinformation troll farms...
 
