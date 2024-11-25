Elon Musk enters Guinness World Records for largest loss of fortune in history Elon Musk has officially earned the unenviable title of experiencing the largest personal fortune loss in history. According to Forbes, his wealth has plunged by an estimated $182 billion since November 2021, though some sources suggest the figure could be closer to $200 billion. A...

Are we sure the South African Soy Boy should be co chairing the Efficiency Department?I do not know of any geniuses who shit posted away billions. It was genius for him to offer a horse for a handjob from one of his employees. That is outside the box to get in the box thinking.Will give him credit he will be the guy pulling Trumps strings in 2025, so maybe he can rob the treasury to get his money back.