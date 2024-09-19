Media Dricus gives Khamzat advice

Gabe said:
If Khamzat beats Rob in any fashion then there is no way that this fight doesn’t get made next. They’ll tell Strickland to fuck off and offer him somebody else.
I figure Whittaker takes the decision, or late finish.

He’s proven at the highest level. Borz is not.

And if Borz pulls out late. That should be the end of his tenure in the company.

Too much talk. Not enough walk.
 
Pinned because Khamzat obviously liked being called princess...again.
 
I want to think the same, especially since the Usman and Burns fights were both competitive. A part of me think that Khamzat could steamroll him though.
 
Dricus is flirting. His coach will be jealous.

he-cant-keep-getting-away-with-this-v0-izd94rhmqudc1.jpeg
 
Dricus is the complete package!
Jock, humanitarian stud hugged by Adesanyas mother, punk rocker.

Vs the babysitter for Kadyrovs children? Yeah, this will go well for him.
 
I think khamzat will beat rob worse than Driscuss did. But Driscuss will crush khamzat
 
Ufff absolutely bodied, trashed, whacked, demolished with a single commment.

<bball2>
 
Izzy again, brendan allen again, Caio barallho.

sean has options. hell even whittaker off a loss is a fine fight for him
 
