I give DDP the edge against Khamzat

Khamzat proved me very, very wrong vs Rob.
So I can be wrong in this take, too.

It's a pretty simple one: Dricus is even stronger, I'd say quite stronger than Khamzat.
Strong enough, and with good enough wrestling and grappling to compensate.

His cardio holds up.

Better striking.
 
I do too. DDP is very durable, big for the division and strong af. Also that awkward style is always an issue for his opppnents.

60/40 DDP imo.
 
mjfan23 said:
how do you know if DDP is stronger? Did he manhandle Rob worse?

DDP is likely going to run and hide avoid khamzat, behind a champ vs champ fight against Alex p. Alex too ran away from mw after khamzat arrived btw
DDP will not hide from anyone.
 
Khamzat seems dive straight for the ankles if you're a known striker. It would be interesting how he would attack DDP because DDP is strong as fuck and a really good grappler.

People forget already??? DDP wrecked Whittaker just as bad He just beat up Whittaker on the feet before strangling him
 
ElLunico said:
Khamzat seems dive straight for the ankles if you're a known striker. It would be interesting how he would attack DDP because DDP is strong as fuck and a really good grappler.
Didn’t seem to work for Whittaker or Usman so the round 1 takedown is inevitable.
 
Khamzat treated Bobby like a younger sibling, the fight between Bobby and ddp didn’t look the same at all. It was much closer strength and wrestling wise between Bobby and ddp compared to Khamzat and Bobby.

What makes you think that ddp is stronger than Khamzat?
 
Um yeah did manhandle Whittaker just as bad lol
 
Stronger but who cares ? He doesn't have the ability to stop that kind of wrestling and it's only a matter of time until khamzat finishes him. Of course, like we always say, if it goes into the later rounds Khamzat may fade. On paper this looks like a very easy match up for Khamzat.
 
For arguments sake let’s suppose Khamzats grappling only lasts 2 rounds:

You honestly think DDP has the defensive grappling sufficient to keep Khamzat at bay for ten minutes ? The same DDP that got taken down by Brunson? Ten minutes is a veeery long time in that cage.

All he has to do is make one mistake….
 
DDP is probably the only guy who can wrestle with him.
 
