I give DDP the edge against Khamzat

Khamzat proved me very, very wrong vs Rob.
So I can be wrong in this take, too.
It's a pretty simple one: Dricus is even stronger, I'd say quite stronger than Khamzat.
Strong enough, and with good enough wrestling and grappling to compensate.
His cardio holds up.
Better striking.
