Khamzat vs Dricus say it with your chest thread. Post your predictions

One of two things will occur. Khamzat breaks Dricus within 2 rounds via bloody ground and pound when he realizes there are levels to wrestling and you will lose your mind. Scenario two Dricus goes all Tarzan style while sustaining a beating that the Just Bleed Most High requires, and takes him in to deep water and submits him at his own game in the championship rounds. When Khamzat withers due to his incredibly sus gas tank. and you lose your minds. Driscus and Khamzat probably will both be a battered mess is my prediction and I stand on that barefoot with 10 toe on the kitchen flo. That’s my prediction