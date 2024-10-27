Khamzat vs Dricus say it with your chest thread. Post your predictions

Mind Mine

One of two things will occur. Khamzat breaks Dricus within 2 rounds via bloody ground and pound when he realizes there are levels to wrestling and you will lose your mind. Scenario two Dricus goes all Tarzan style while sustaining a beating that the Just Bleed Most High requires, and takes him in to deep water and submits him at his own game in the championship rounds. When Khamzat withers due to his incredibly sus gas tank. and you lose your minds. Driscus and Khamzat probably will both be a battered mess is my prediction and I stand on that barefoot with 10 toe on the kitchen flo. That’s my prediction
 
Its hard to overlook what Brunson did to Dricus in the 1st round almost finished twice too. And that is the only real grappler Dricus has fought in UFC.





And Kevin Holland will tell ya..... Since he fought both that Khamzat is on a completely different level than Brunson

Khamzat finishes in the first 8 minutes..... Or he BETTER finish in the first 8 minutes because of Dricus somehow survives the onslaught he is gonna walk Khamzat down and batter him to a TKO mid to late.
 
Dricus might even lose to strickland first, but it looks like only a matter of time before Khamzat takes them out
 
Depends on if he can survive the first round. Usman and Burns were able to survive the first round so people can. With DDP's size, grappling and special strength, I can see him surviving and finishing Khamzat later.
 
Think DDP is able to survive in the first 2 rounds then overwhelm Chimaev in the later rounds

If he doesn't finishing Chimaev then it's a UD for DDP, IMO
 
RockyLockridge said:
Dricus weathers the storm then kicks his ass.
82a6d0770aeaafbae8f26bf40a822b9b79a5c412.png
 
