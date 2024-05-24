I'd agree with this and even go as far as saying 5 unless the cut is too hard and it's a permanent move upEhh let's see him get 3 title defenses before he gets a crack at the LHW belt, 2 isn't enough IMO.
Those dreams will end at Khamzat..
I'd say that's the minimum as well to move up, but who?
Brendan Allen had a razor close performance that he could've lost last time out so he probably needs one more.
Jared Cannonier if he beats Imavov maybe, but there's no way that'd ever headline any PPV.
I suppose the winner of Strickland vs Costa would be the only one?