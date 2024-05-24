Media Dricus Du Plessis Says He Wants THESE 3 Fights Next - Including Moving Up For LHW Belt

- Israel Adesanya
- Khamzat Chimaev
- Then Go For Double Champ At LHW strap
Thoughts?

 
The Izzy fight must happen and is a very rare case where I don't care about a fighter getting a title fight off a loss.
 
Someone has to show Dricus how it went for Weidman at lhw. Btw Prime Weidman > current Dricus
 
Ehh let's see him get 3 title defenses before he gets a crack at the LHW belt, 2 isn't enough IMO.
I'd agree with this and even go as far as saying 5 unless the cut is too hard and it's a permanent move up
 
Ehh let's see him get 3 title defenses before he gets a crack at the LHW belt, 2 isn't enough IMO.
I'd say that's the minimum as well to move up, but who?
Brendan Allen had a razor close performance that he could've lost last time out so he probably needs one more.
Jared Cannonier if he beats Imavov maybe, but there's no way that'd ever headline any PPV.

I suppose the winner of Strickland vs Costa would be the only one?
 
Dude just won the MW title in a controversial split decision against a champ with 0 defenses. Seems like a "cross that bridge when we get there" scenario.
 
Delusional talk yet again from a recently crowned champ. Dricus gets mauled at LHW.
 
I don't really care to speculate on his chances to actually do this but if he beats Whittaker, Strickland, Israel, and Khamzat in a row I'd say he can do whatever he wants afterwards
 
I'd say that's the minimum as well to move up, but who?
Brendan Allen had a razor close performance that he could've lost last time out so he probably needs one more.
Jared Cannonier if he beats Imavov maybe, but there's no way that'd ever headline any PPV.

I suppose the winner of Strickland vs Costa would be the only one?
You're thinking way too far ahead lol. It's likely DDP vs Adesanya in August, then winner of that faces the winner of Whittaker vs Chimaev. Wouldn't try to line up any contenders past that, let's see how the rest of the year works out at middleweight and maybe there will be another clear contender by the fall / winter.
 
